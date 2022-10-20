ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

101.5 KNUE

Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In

Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
KCEN

Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
TEMPLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old

TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
KILLEEN, TX

