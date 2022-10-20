Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In
Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
KWTX
Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35. Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase. The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca. Sources tell KWTX the suspect...
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
KWTX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash
BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
KWTX
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
KWTX
Bellmead man shot father-in-law five times during cookout, mother-in-law twice in the back, witnesses testify
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson shot his father-in-law at least five times during a family cookout then went inside the house to reload his .38-caliber revolver and shot his mother-in-law twice in the back while she was attending to her fallen ex-husband, two of the victims’ children testified Monday.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
Armed man shot, injured by APD officers inside north Austin restaurant
Five Austin Police Department officers are on administrative duty after opening fire on a suspect inside a north Austin restaurant Sunday night, according to APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
KWTX
Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
KWTX
Children’s hospital donates car seats to families who lost vehicles in pumpkin patch fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texas families have been left without car seats following a devastating fire at a popular Central Texas pumpkin patch. However, McLane Children’s Hospital has come to the rescue. “Every child deserves a car seat and needs a car seat, and car seats, they’re...
fox44news.com
Killeen PD investigating death of four-year-old
TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.
Comments / 8