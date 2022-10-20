ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

5 On Your Side

St. Charles County shopping center sells for $22M

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County shopping center anchored by a grocery store has sold for $22.35 million. The deal for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot shopping center in O’Fallon, Missouri, which is anchored by grocery store Fresh Thyme, was completed Oct. 13, said the seller, Florida-based private equity real estate investment company PEBB Enterprises.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
DE SOTO, MO
5 On Your Side

Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri

Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
MISSOURI STATE

