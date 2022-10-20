Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Charles County shopping center sells for $22M
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County shopping center anchored by a grocery store has sold for $22.35 million. The deal for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot shopping center in O’Fallon, Missouri, which is anchored by grocery store Fresh Thyme, was completed Oct. 13, said the seller, Florida-based private equity real estate investment company PEBB Enterprises.
Iowa couple dies in Missouri car crash
A crash report from the Missouri State Patrol said the operator of a Chevy Corvette was driving recklessly when the car hit the rear of the Iowa couple’s 2010 Prius.
Crash on I-70 in St. Charles County leaves 2 dead
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
KMOV
Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $508 Million in Illinois
The Illinois Powerball Lottery Jackpot reaches a life-changing amount.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Sunday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Delmar and Euclid Sunday evening, police said. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. The man was shot in the head. No other information was immediately released.
Student texts family farewell during St. Louis school shooting
"I don't know if I'm going to live."
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary
ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
Illinois Man 'Almost Faints' In Store After Winning Gigantic Lottery Prize
Here's how much he won.
KMOV
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at a high school in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl was shot and...
KMOV
St. Louis sports teams show support for St. Louis school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the St. Louis region organizations, including St. Louis’ biggest sports teams, have been showing support for the victims and survivors of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting. The St. Louis Blues’ statement said:. “The St. Louis Blues join our...
Missouri City Car Thefts So Crazy, Police Giving Away Wheel Locks
You know car theft in your community has reached a critical mass when the police start giving away wheel locks. That's exactly what has happened in a suburb of St. Louis recently. I saw this crazy story shared by several outlets today including The Daily Caller and News Lanes. The...
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, Missouri
Jonathan Borofsky's "Man with Briefcase at #2968443" (1986), in the park's eastern woodland.Joel Krauska from San Francisco, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The open-air museum and Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills, Missouri is an interesting and creative park. This museum is on 105 acres near St. Louis. The park and museum are managed by the St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
Cyclist Dies After Accidental Fall in Wildwood
David Glaser, former mayor of Wildwood, succumbed to a head injury, St. Louis County Police said
St. Louis region due for a soaking on Tuesday
Rain and some storms will spread across the region Monday night and continue through Tuesday evening.
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Comments / 2