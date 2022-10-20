Read full article on original website
Halpin, Thoms go head-to-head on SAFE-T Act & inflation policy
Illinois State Senate candidates for 36th District appear on '4 the Record'. We are getting close to the midterm election that’s 16 days away. We will spend the three programs we have before that highlighting three races for open seats on the ballot: A state senate race in Iowa, a state senate race in Illinois, and a county attorney’s race in Iowa.
Davenport Community School District asks for feedback on downsizing plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Community School District is looking at some major changes and wants the community's opinion. A survey on plans to downsize school buildings was mailed out to district residents, which is due on Wednesday, Oct. 26. District leaders said the reason for the proposals is a...
Redrick Terry to join KWQC-TV6 Evening News Team
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is pleased to announce Quad Cities Today anchor, Redrick Terry, is joining the TV6 Evening News Team, on the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. Terry replaces David Nelson who decided to leave for personal reasons. Terry previously co-anchored Quad Cities Today. “I couldn’t be more...
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Hospitals adjusting mask policies
Masks will continue to be available at all OSF facilities, even when community transmission levels are not high. Masks are no longer required in Illinois healthcare facilities, following an executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker and guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. So local hospitals are updating their...
Social justice speaker to lead Ambrose conference
A nationally known social activist will give the keynote speech Tuesday at the 19th-annual Ambrose Women for Social Justice (AWSJ) Conference, “Activism for a Better World.”. The free conference is at St. Ambrose University’s Rogalski Center Ballroom, 518 W. Locust Street, Davenport, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
CLIVE, Iowa (KWQC) - It may not be the biggest jackpot prize, but it’s still a lot of money for Steve Allen of Davenport. He bought a lottery ticket at the spur-of-the-moment Saturday and wound up winning $25,000 a year for life, according to the Iowa lottery office. The...
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Spooktacular | Moline Parks & Recreation
Get your costumes ready because Stacy Laake was here to tell us all about Moline’s 3rd Annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat!
Car hits house in Davenport
Emergency crews responded to a car that hit a house in Davenport on early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of Marquette around 12:15 a.m. There was a large police presence in the area and an ambulance at the scene, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 14-18
Nathanael D. Paul, 41, Bushnell, was charged with class 4 felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting an officer. Rollie L. Sirasulolo, 54, St. Augustine, was charged with class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Jacob A. Smith, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 2 felony...
Vape, medication take-back scheduled
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and DeWitt Police Department will hold a drive-through medication and vape take back event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until noon at two locations:. Clinton County Law Center/Courthouse parking lot at 241 7th Avenue, Clinton. DeWitt Police Department, 1505 6th Ave., DeWitt.
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
