NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell
Microsoft usually reports earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET. The software maker's earnings call will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 25.63. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $2.30 in earnings per share this quarter, up from the same period ago. The estimates have moved down lately due to a decline in PC unit shipments and the stronger U.S. dollar.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Qualtrics, W.R. Berkley, Discover Financial and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Discover Financial — Shares fell about 1.8% after Discover Financial posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter and noted that it expects operating expenses to rise more than previously anticipated for the full year. Cadence Design Systems - Shares of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Coca-Cola, General Motors, JetBlue and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Coca-Cola (KO) – Coca-Cola shares rose 2.9% in the premarket after the beverage giant' third-quarter earnings and sales beat Street forecasts. The company also raised its full-year outlook as demand remains steady even as it has raised prices to make up for higher expenses.
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%
DETROIT — (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled...
Dow Futures Rise as Wall Street Tries to Build on Its Best Week Since June
U.S. stock futures rose Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday continued it's...
