Microsoft usually reports earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET. The software maker's earnings call will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 25.63. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $2.30 in earnings per share this quarter, up from the same period ago. The estimates have moved down lately due to a decline in PC unit shipments and the stronger U.S. dollar.

1 HOUR AGO