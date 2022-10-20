ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell

Microsoft usually reports earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET. The software maker's earnings call will start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft's price-to-earnings ratio is 25.63. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $2.30 in earnings per share this quarter, up from the same period ago. The estimates have moved down lately due to a decline in PC unit shipments and the stronger U.S. dollar.
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Coca-Cola, General Motors, JetBlue and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Coca-Cola (KO) – Coca-Cola shares rose 2.9% in the premarket after the beverage giant' third-quarter earnings and sales beat Street forecasts. The company also raised its full-year outlook as demand remains steady even as it has raised prices to make up for higher expenses.
NBC Los Angeles

JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs

JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
NBC Los Angeles

China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC Los Angeles

Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations

UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
WSOC Charlotte

GM sidesteps economic headwinds; Q3 profit jumps nearly 37%

DETROIT — (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled...
NBC Los Angeles

Dow Futures Rise as Wall Street Tries to Build on Its Best Week Since June

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249 points, or 0.8%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield on Monday continued it's...

