PC-based ‘Ski Butlers’ expanding to Mammoth Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah – Ski Butlers , the Park City-based equipment delivery company, recently announced its expansion to Mammoth Mountain, California. This is Ski Butler’s first expansion since being acquired by Alterra Mountain Company , the owners of 15 different resorts worldwide and the purveyors of the IKON pass.

“We are thrilled to expand our award-winning service into Mammoth Lakes,” said Bryn Carey, CEO of Ski Butlers. “This is going to give our customers another ski destination to use Ski Butlers, making their vacation even more convenient and hassle-free. And our global partnership with Rossignol will allow us to offer 100% brand new skis and snowboards at our Mammoth location this season.”

Ski Butlers Mammoth will be run by Liyv Faucett, a Ski Butlers team member who began at their Lake Tahoe location in 2019.

“Moving to Mammoth is a dream I’ve been looking forward to for years. I’m excited to make this move while also growing and building a new location with Ski Butlers,” said Faucett.

With the addition of Mammoth, Ski Butlers now serves 50+ ski resorts in the western United States, Canada, France, and Italy.

Ski Butlers aims to make ski vacations a whole lot simpler. Customers reserve equipment online, and from there, Ski Butlers handle the rest. Customers desired equipment will be delivered where they’re skiing, and once done, Ski Butlers pick up the equipment as well.

Founded in Park City in 2004, Ski Butlers delivery, mountain support, and pick-up services provide guests with a convenient and straightforward rental experience, and ski and snowboard technicians provide custom fittings in guests’ very own accommodations.

