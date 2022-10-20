ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahiawa, HI

Land notorious for illegal activity in Wahiawa soon to be farmed

By Jenn Boneza
 4 days ago
HONOLULU(KHON2) — Land in Wahiawa, notoriously known as an illegal dumping ground, is finally cleared. And the state said hundreds of acres will soon be used for farming.

The property managed by the Agribusiness Development Corporation was a haven for crime — it was a homeless encampment and a mass dumping ground, notorious for illegal activity.

Law enforcement swept the area in early 2020 after a woman was shot and killed there.

But getting the land cleared and keeping it that way has been a challenge, according to the ADC.

After the sting, they were given more than $600,000 to clean things up. They said they removed around 1,000 abandoned vehicles.

One of the most important things the ADC said it still needs to do is test the soil to make sure that it’s not contaminated.

While the future of that portion of land is up in the air, the ADC already awarded leases to several businesses to farm more than 1,300 of their 4,200 acres.

In a statement, Ken Nakamoto from Agribusiness Development Corporation said:

“Farmers selected to occupy ADC’s remaining vacant parcels in Central Oahu have taken significant steps in fulfilling requirements before farming the area. ADC and farming tenants have been prepping the land which includes, removing and hauling away trash, soil testing, and installing irrigation lines.”

“Right now Ohana Hui Ventures is coming out of our right-of-entry, which allows us to get onto the land and survey what needs to be done and where we need to go with it,” explained Scott Wong CEO of Ohana Hui Ventures Inc.

Wong said there’s still been some illegal dumping and occasional trespassers, but nothing they haven’t been able to manage.

“ADC provides security that patrols the outside and checks the gates of the inside we’re doing our own security,” said Wong.

He and other farmers, like Keoni Ford with Ke A Lalau Farms, are just eager to work the land.

“This is a great starting point the center of our ag, and then we can have a new beginning to how we view food production in the future,” Ford said.

“I think the ADC is turning things around,” said Wong.

Nakamoto said, the ADC’s board of directors will look at approving licenses for two of its tenants to allow them to start farming. He said the other tenants are still fulfilling the requirements.

hawaiinewsnow.com

OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Punaluu resident, Lance Fairly said he assisted in the 1999 Sacred Falls tragedy and he urges tourists to honor “no trespassing signs”.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees

KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, houses over 1,000 pre-trial inmates, almost 120 people over the maximum capacity for its current facilities, which includes the Laumaka work Furlough Center a block away.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu conduct emergency rescue exercise

KAPOLEI, HAWAII (KITV4) - HART and Hitachi Rail Honolulu worked with firefighters and other first responders and pulled off a staged but successful rescue exercise at the East Kapolei station. "We need to provide that security and safety. We need to reassure our community that rail, transit and buses are...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Security guard stabbed in Chinatown assault

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A security guard was hospitalized after being stabbed by a man following an altercation at a building on River Street in Chinatown. The attack happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, around 10:20 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

