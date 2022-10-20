Racine City Council president to resign, serve as violence prevention manager

Racine Common Council President John Tate II will resign and instead serve as the city's first-ever manager of violence prevention.

Tate announced Thursday he will resign as council president and alder before his start date as violence prevention manager on Nov. 14. He says he will not be stepping down prior to the passage of the 2023 budget.

"We face a crisis of violence, specifically gun violence, in the City of Racine," Tate said in a statement. "As Alder, I have called for comprehensive responses to all of the challenges we have faced, which require both proactive and preventative efforts as well as reactive and mitigating efforts. Our response to the rising violence should be no different."

Tate served the Third District for the last six years and has led as Racine Common Council president for the last three years.

With this new role, Tate says this means he will not be taking the Independent Police Monitor role in Madison.

"The City of Madison and the Police Civilian Oversight Board were phenomenal partners to work with during the interview and selection process. It is abundantly clear that they are serious about improving community relations with law enforcement by ensuring transparency and accountability," Tate said. "My selection to lead the department was incredibly humbling and validating, personally and professionally, and I wish them the best in securing a candidate to start that important work. My reason for declining the role is simple: there is no place like home."

Racine has seen an uptick in gun violence this year. There have been nine gun homicides in the city so far this year, compared to six gun homicides in 2021, according to the Racine Police Department.

