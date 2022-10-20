WASHINGTON (Gray DC) – Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis-area business owner, will spend four years in prison. Bledsoe was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses. The charges were related to his actions during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Bledsoe scaled the side of the building, then illegally entered the Capitol as lawmakers were trying to certify the 2020 presidential election.

