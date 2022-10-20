ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad. MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS HR Director placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
whitestationscroll.net

Safety and mental health assurances at White Station

In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
MEMPHIS, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

BUSINESS OWNER FROM MEMPHIS TN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ACTIONS DURING INSURGENCY AT US CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) – Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis-area business owner, will spend four years in prison. Bledsoe was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses. The charges were related to his actions during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Bledsoe scaled the side of the building, then illegally entered the Capitol as lawmakers were trying to certify the 2020 presidential election.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference

Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
