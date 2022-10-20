Read full article on original website
Conditions at 201 Poplar are unlivable, county commissioner says
MEMPHIS. Tenn. — Unlivable and unacceptable. That’s how a county commissioner described the conditions at 201 Poplar after getting a tour recently. She and others said it’s time to rebuild the jail. “We saw everything from leaking ceilings to mold on panels to the cells just being...
How CHOICES Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is using a grant to bring more midwives to the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four months ago, America became divided as reproductive health as we knew it for nearly 50 years, changed. The Dobbs decision, where the Supreme Court overturned the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade case, now leaves a woman’s right to an abortion up to the states’ jurisdiction.
actionnews5.com
Faith-based justice coalition holds local officials accountable at 5th annual meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To bring more awareness to key equity issues in Shelby County, MICAH hosted its fifth Annual Public Meeting on Sunday at First Baptist Broad. MICAH stands for Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope. It is a coalition of community and faith-based organizations that strive to bring a more powerful voice to issues in the 901 community.
Pamela Moses files lawsuit claiming "malicious" prosecution by former Shelby County D.A.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis activist and local Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses has filed a lawsuit over a conviction on charges of illegally registering to vote, which were eventually dropped in April 2022. The suit names former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich, the State of Tennessee, and current...
Memphis schools HR chief responds to being placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources chief Yolanda Martin says she was “blindsided” by the district placing her on leave. MSCS confirmed late Friday that the district placed Martin on administrative leave. The district didn’t explain why, but in a statement, the superintendent said “The district investigates all employee complaints as we continue our […]
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
Republican candidates running for re-election, office lay out crime-fighting proposals at Whitehaven forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With local high-profile crimes in recent weeks, ABC24 continues to focus on solutions offered to tackle crime and make the Memphis area safer. Tuesday afternoon, that discussion continued as local Republican state lawmakers running for office or re-election detailed their ideas to voters. A half dozen...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South educators gathered for inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Educators from across the Mid-South came together for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit on Saturday. “Consider becoming the teacher you wish you had and knew you needed,” said Sharif El-Mekki CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development. Man Up Teacher Fellowship...
localmemphis.com
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
actionnews5.com
MSCS HR Director placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Yolanda Martin, the Human Resources Director for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, has been placed on administrative leave. It comes amid an MSCS investigation, but details of the leave were not disclosed. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
whitestationscroll.net
Safety and mental health assurances at White Station
In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
crossvillenews1st.com
BUSINESS OWNER FROM MEMPHIS TN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ACTIONS DURING INSURGENCY AT US CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6, 2021
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) – Matthew Bledsoe, a Memphis-area business owner, will spend four years in prison. Bledsoe was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses. The charges were related to his actions during the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Bledsoe scaled the side of the building, then illegally entered the Capitol as lawmakers were trying to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Mayor Jim Strickland presents $684 million plan to make Memphis "world-class sports tourism destination"
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mayor Jim Strickland presented a plan to the Memphis City Council Tuesday to build up the sports scene in the city, to the tune of $684 million. During his presentation to council members, the mayor said the capital investment would go to four areas:. Renovating FedExForum.
actionnews5.com
The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference
Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
TSA: Record number of guns found at Memphis International Airport this year already
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Memphis International Airport discovered a loaded firearm at a security checkpoint Sunday, bringing the total detected at the airport to a record 68 this year. At approximately 6 a.m. Sunday, a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun was found in a...
Here's how non-profit organizations can apply for Memphis City Council Community Grant Program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council Community Grant Program reopened its application period and is now accepting grant applications until October 31. Those who wish to apply for the grant program must apply online. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the final day. To apply...
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police encounter ‘switch’ accessory on weapons
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have encountered a new weapon accessory in the city’s eighth homicide this year. One person has been arrested and police are still searching for others. It comes as local law enforcement is facing a growing concern over a new weapon accessory.
