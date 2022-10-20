Read full article on original website
Agtech startup Koidra lands $3.77M USDA grant to develop AI tech in partnership with universities – GeekWire
The information: Seattle-based indoor agriculture startup Koidra has obtained a $3.77 million grant in partnership with Ohio State University, Rutgers University, Cornell University and the University of Arizona. The four-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The tech: Founder Kenneth Tran was a principal utilized scientist for...
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
New UK PM Rishi Sunak Is Rich & Wife Akshata Murty's Net Worth Is More Than Most Royals
Rishi Sunak is about the become one of the wealthiest prime ministers in the history of the United Kingdom — especially if you count his wife Akshata Murty's fortune when you add up his net worth. Sunak won the nomination to lead the U.K.'s Conservative Party on Monday, setting...
China’s YMTC asks core US employees to leave due to chip expo
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart. Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has requested its U.S. staff in core tech positions to depart, as the corporate rushes to adjust to the brand new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday.
How Government Might Work Up to 3D-Printed Buildings
Government buildings might someday be 3D printed, in keeping with Beth Killoran, deputy chief info officer on the General Services Administration, who spoke on a panel on the Imagine Nation ELC Conference on Monday. “They’re 3D-printing houses,” Killoran mentioned. “We have the Public Building Service, why aren’t we 3D-printing buildings...
Apple, other tech giants spark antitrust concerns with their new financial services
Apple and different tech giants – Amazon, Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook) – have attracted antitrust issues with their newest strikes into monetary providers. The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is trying into Apple’s actions, its UK counterpart, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is taking a broader view.
How the metaverse can power business development
On Sept. 30, Charles Onstott and I held a seize assembly at CALIBRE Systems. It wasn’t like our different seize conferences as a result of we held it within the metaverse. CALIBRE Chief Technology Officer Charles Onstott labored with me, a director of enterprise improvement and seize, and different members to schedule our assembly in Meta’s Horizon Workrooms. We have been excited to see what all the thrill was about. Anecdotally speaking to colleagues within the authorities contracting trade, I’ve heard that this was the primary time a seize assembly was performed within the metaverse.
CCI fines Google $113 million in second anti-trust penalty
Alphabet Inc’s Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet one more antitrust probe this month, discovering the U.S. tech agency responsible of abusing its market place to advertise its funds app and in-app cost system. It was fined $162 million by...
Memorable AI Raises $2.75 Million With A New Take On Creative Testing
For years, walled gardens made it virtually inconceivable to construct various promoting analytics or launch inventive testing startups. What analytics startup may out-engineer Google or cost lower than Google Analytics, which is free for many customers? And why lease a dynamic inventive engine when testing is an choice in Facebook advert supervisor?
COVID-causing virus in air detected with high-tech bubbles
Scientists have proven that they’ll detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within the air by utilizing a nanotechnology-packed bubble that spills its chemical contents like a damaged piñata when encountering the virus. Such a detector may very well be positioned on a wall or ceiling, or in...
Meta Shareholder Job Cuts, Metaverse
Investor says Meta has too many employees, and should cut back its hefty funding in metaverse tech with a view to regain mojo. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going through investor pushback over its heavy Metaverse spending and the dimensions of its workforce. This emerged after a vital open letter...
Should AI-based imaging tools guide treatment decisions?
Artificial intelligence in imaging comes with many potential advantages—but it surely additionally comes with various ranges of uncertainty. So who ought to resolve the extent to which radiologists will use AI-based imaging instruments to make medical choices?. The first step in answering that query, in response to Abhinav Jha,...
The 10 most promising health tech startups, according to Silicon Valley VC investors
Health-focused tech founders and traders are always thinking ahead—and based on prime VCs, transformational developments are underway inside a bevy of younger corporations. From new therapies to deal with power illness, to serving to surgeons visualize sophisticated procedures, to revamping payer and insurance coverage, corporations within the startup stage now might play a transformational position in healthcare 5, 10 or 25 years out.
Altimeter Capital’s Brad Gerstner calls on Meta to slash headcount
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner stated in an open letter to the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday that. has too many staff and is transferring too slowly to retain the arrogance of buyers. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the corporate’s “mojo again” together...
LeadingAge 2022: Tackling Senior Care Staff Shortages with Technology
How Can Tech and Process Help Senior Care Mitigate Staff Shortages?. “COVID-19 accelerated the chronic staff shortages in aging services. At the same time, technology can automate repetitive tasks and drive efficiencies if processes are streamlined,” stated Majd Alwan, senior vp of expertise and enterprise technique at LeadingAge and government director for the LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies.
The widening gap in A.I. success at businesses
Kevin Kelleher right here, filling in for Jeremy. The typically fascinating, typically disconcerting functions of A.I. in information headlines are well-known: deepfake movies, picture mills like DALL-E, digital chess champions, and so forth. In the enterprise world, the functions are extra mundane if nonetheless doubtlessly transformative. But now, there could also be a divide rising amongst firms between the A.I. “haves” and the A.I. “have nots.”
Crypto Exchange FTX to Provide $6 Million Phishing Compensation
Bankman-Fried proposed in a weblog publish what he referred to as a “5-5 standard” the place crypto hackers preserve both 5% of the quantity. Digital-asset change FTX will present about $6 million compensation to its account holders impacted by a phishing incident by way of a third-party web site.
What does the future hold for AI in medical devices?
Digital well being, synthetic intelligence (AI), machine studying and extra — these ideas proceed to generate buzz within the medtech world. Last month, the FDA revealed guidance on clinical decision support (CDS) software. It helped to clear up what constitutes a medical system and what doesn’t. Early final 12 months, the company revealed a predetermined change control plan (PCCP) to assist construct a regulatory construction for such expertise.
3D-printed colorful playscape system made from plastic waste: GLYPH
Rotterdam-based analysis and design studio, The New Raw, led by architects Panos Sakkas and Foteini Setaki, goals to create new issues utilizing discarded supplies. The workforce develops its digital craftsmanship methods. The New Raw is on the lookout for the chances that the robotic methods present to rework plastic waste...
iPhone 14 Pro Sales Favorable Yet Cannot Vanquish Rising Inflation, Apple Cuts 1Q23 Production to 52 Million Units, Says TrendForce
TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Looking at Apple’s 2022 gross sales, the corporate started adjusting the proportion of latest merchandise after the preliminary wave of pre-orders. The market response after the discharge of the iPhone 14 Plus was lukewarm, escalating Apple’s product adjustment course of. The iPhone 14 Pro collection boasts improved specs but unit costs are the identical as final 12 months’s fashions, making pre-orders for the Pro collection extremely standard. In the previous, the Pro collection was the primary alternative for the earliest wave of customers. In addition, the delayed launch of the 14 Plus this 12 months has led to extra concentrated shopping for than in earlier years. DevelopmentForce signifies that the manufacturing ratio of the 2 fashions of the iPhone 14 Pro collection has been elevated from the initially deliberate 50% to 60% and it can’t be dominated out that this ratio will proceed rising to 65% sooner or later. At current, the general proportion of latest iPhone fashions in Apple’s shipments will stay at 36% and the corporate’s 2022 iPhone cargo goal is 240 million items, an annual enhance of two.8%. DevelopmentForce factors out, whereas the U.S. continues to boost rates of interest to curb inflation, undercutting disposable client revenue, Apple’s manufacturing efficiency will really feel these results in 1Q23. Production is predicted to be lowered to 52 million items from an earlier estimate of 56 million items, a 14% decline YoY.
