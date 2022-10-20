Not that the Buffalo Bills defense needs extra motivation heading into Sunday's game against Green Bay, but they got some from the Packers' quarterback. Aaron Rodgers basically called out the Bills' defense when he was asked about taking on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. He said that it is good for the Packers to head to Buffalo because no one thinks Green Bay will win and that is an advantage for him and the Packers.

