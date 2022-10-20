ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aaron Rodgers Makes Ridiculous Comments About Playing The Buffalo Bills

Not that the Buffalo Bills defense needs extra motivation heading into Sunday's game against Green Bay, but they got some from the Packers' quarterback. Aaron Rodgers basically called out the Bills' defense when he was asked about taking on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. He said that it is good for the Packers to head to Buffalo because no one thinks Green Bay will win and that is an advantage for him and the Packers.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
The Football Game All Of New York Is Excited For

The Buffalo Bills have been enjoying some rest during the bye week this past weekend and are getting ready for the Sunday Night Football contest against the struggling Green Bay Packers. As big as that game is going to be, there is another game that many in New York State are excited for.
