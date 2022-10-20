Read full article on original website
Buffalo Restaurant Finally Updates Hours and WNY is Thrilled
Most people go out to eat on a Friday and Saturday night. Sometimes a Thursday is a sneaky popular night for people to go out to a local restaurant in Western New York. During the summer and fall, however, really any day of the week is a popular day to go out and sometimes because of schedules, people find that a Tuesday or Wednesday is the best night to go out to eat.
Buffalo Does Not Appreciate Fast Food Chain’s New Sauce
Growing up in Western New York, we are conditioned to believe a few things. One of the are the Bills are everything. The Sabres are also near and dear to our hearts, while we are in Western New York, not Upstate New York; even though some people refer to Buffalo as in Upstate New York.
15 Best Places To “Eat Your Feelings” In Western New York
A night out with the boys or gossiping with the girls at a sleepover just doesn’t cut it. Sometimes, you need to take matters into your own hands and turn to the one thing that always leaves us feeling somewhat fulfilled, regardless of what we are going through. Comfort...
20 Unique Shirts Only The Biggest Bills Fans Will Love
The holiday shopping season is right around the corner! Are you trying to find the perfect gift for the ultimate Bills fan in your life? Or maybe you’re searching for something else to wear on Victory Monday besides your lucky jersey?. Etsy is a great place to find a...
Two Bills Players Leading Charge to Bring Raising Cane’s to WNY?
The Buffalo Bills are back at it for a Sunday Night Football game this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. It's been eight years since Green Bay was in town to play the Bills, with the last one taking place in 2014; when Kyle Orton was the Bills starting quarterback and Mario Williams dominated Aaron Rodgers.
Amazing Forecast On Tap For Sunday’s Buffalo Bills Game
Anytime you try to plan something during the months of October and November in Western New York you are rolling the dice when it comes to the weather. In just the past couple of weeks, we have seen snow, summer-like weather, and monsoon rains. You just never know what the weather will bring.
Story Behind Weird Sad Face Sign In Western New York
If you have taken a ride through the Southtowns here in Western New York you might have driven past a weird sad face and thought what is up with that?. The sad face sign is nailed to a tree at the corner of Omphalius Road and Cole Road Boston, New York.
One Of The Top Ski Resorts In America Is Here In Western New York
If you like top-notch skiing, then one of the best resorts in the country is located right here in our backyard. One of the things that come along with living in the Buffalo and Western New York area is making the most of our cold weather. It sometimes seems that winter lasts a long time in the 716.
Michael Myers Appears All Over Zillow House in Hamburg, New York
Halloween lovers you will love this house in Hamburg, New York featuring Michael Myers! This is awesome. If you are scrolling on Zillow looking at houses (don't worry--we all do it even though we aren't trying to buy a house) you might get a good laugh out of these pictures.
WNY Native Brian Daboll is From Upstate New York Says NFL TV Crew
It was a good weekend to relax and unwind from watching the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were on their bye week in week 7, which means Bills Mafia would be watching some of the other teams around the NFL. The New York Giants are 6-1 after their 23-17 win over...
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 New York: Menus Highlights, Dates
Buffalo Restaurant Week 2022 returns October 24 – 30, 2022. This flavorful seven-day celebration is presented in partnership with the Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association. Buffalo Restaurant Week will be your opportunity to chow down on signature lunch and dinner dishes from many...
Is Summer Back In Buffalo? Will These Warm Temperatures Last?
Is the world coming to an end? Buffalo is enjoying summer weather at the end of October. But, will it last? Sunday, October 23, 2022, was a beautiful day with a high temperature in the low 70s. Today, Monday, October 24, and tomorrow are expected to be carbon copies. The high today is expected to hit 70, tomorrow it's expected to be 72, according to Weather.com. Even though it's fall, it's going to feel like a nice summer getaway.
Do You Let Your Dog Lick You In The Mouth?
We all love our dogs, but do we love our dogs this much?. If there is one thing you can guarantee about Buffalo, it is that Buffalo loves its dogs. Whether big dogs or little dogs, the 716 is home to many great dogs and dog owners. Just look at...
Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Know What This Famous Buffalo Food Is
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been a godsend for the Bills franchise and the Western New York community. Since being traded from the Minnesota Vikings in March of 2020, Diggs has become one of the top four or wide receivers in the NFL. He’s on pace this season...
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
The Football Game All Of New York Is Excited For
The Buffalo Bills have been enjoying some rest during the bye week this past weekend and are getting ready for the Sunday Night Football contest against the struggling Green Bay Packers. As big as that game is going to be, there is another game that many in New York State are excited for.
Hamburg Restaurant Owner’s Quote About WNY Customers is Amazing
We know that Western New York is the most underrated place to live in the country. The people here are simply amazing. Buffalo has earned its nickname of "The City of Good Neighbors," and it's because of that reputation that locals here really do support the locally-owned bars and restaurants around the region.
New Record Could Be Set Today In Buffalo
Today the mini-heatwave continues across Western New York and with this heat wave comes a chance to set a new record high. Currently, the record high for October 25th is 79 degrees. That was set back 10 years ago in 2012. It looks like we will get close to the...
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
“Got Talent” TV Show Filming Near Buffalo, New York
It never ceases to amaze me the amount of talent that we have here in the Buffalo and Niagara Region. From world class athletes to singers and musicians, we are blessed to be among some very gifted individuals. Perhaps that is you or someone that you know?. The fall is...
