Shortly after the discharge of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090-based video playing cards throughout the globe, demand stays excessive and after the sale of the primary batch, the second normally will get totally pre-ordered as quickly because it will get listed. This occurs in a number of markets, though the costs are fairly excessive. However, NVIDIA may decrease the manufacturing precedence of those well-liked GPUs to give attention to the Hopper H100 AI GPUs, a product that generates even larger earnings.

20 HOURS AGO