Obituary: Joe Marion Exum
Joe Marion Exum, 78, of Harrisburg departed this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born January 11, 1944, in Harrisburg to the late Dell M. and Violet Virginia (Rolland) Exum. Joe was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church...
Early voting begins today for Arkansas general election
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins today in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Secretary of State, early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the two Saturdays before election day. Early voting...
Obituary: Michael Wayne Canard
Michael Wayne Canard, also known as “Cat” died on October 19, 2022, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro, AR. He was born May 12, 1952, to Thurlo and Margaret Canard (Clark) in Bakersfield, CA. Michael grew up in St. James, AR. and claimed his roots as the “Lower End.” He attended Pleasant Grove and Mountain View School where he enjoyed playing football.
Chamber welcomes two businesses and Jedediah Bates to area
Three ribbon-cutting ceremonies have recently been hosted by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). On Friday, Oct. 14, a ribbon-cutting was held at Batesville High School Charter for the unveiling of Jedediah Bates, a 9-foot-tall wood-carved Pioneer statue. “We are so proud to introduce and dedicate the BHS Pioneer...
Missing Mountain View man located; receiving medical care
Danny Joe Archer, a 75-year-old Mountain View man who has been missing since Sunday, Oct. 16, has been found and is getting medical care at this time, according to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton. In a statement posted on Facebook Saturday evening, the sheriff’s department thanked the public...
Chief Deputy: Mountain View man, missing for six days, expected to make full recovery after being found
Stone County authorities have released more information on Saturday’s discovery of a Mountain View man who had been missing since Oct. 16. According to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, Danny Joe Archer, 75, was found at the end of Airport Drive, down an old logging road in the vicinity of the old Hinkle Farm.
Obituary: Patsy Wanneda Love
Patsy Wanneda Love, 79, of Newport passed from this life on Friday, October 21, 2022. She was born on August 11, 1943, to Nathan and Mary Lee (Rushing) Love. Patsy was of the Baptist faith. She loved being outdoors. Her favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing and arrowhead hunting. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening and working in her yard.
Obituary: Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Sitzer
Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Sitzer of Weiner, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the age of 67. She was born August 20, 1955, in Jonesboro, the daughter of Ralph and Lila (Lynn) Sitzer. She was a graduate of Weiner High School and attended beautician school....
Obituary: Laura Lucille Gabris
Laura Lucille Gabris, 101, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022. She was born in Newark, AR, on June 9, 1921, to James and Elise Shaw. Lucille was a witty and kind person. She loved attending St. Clement Catholic Church, quilting, and playing mahjong. Lucille also loved being outside walking. The best part about moving to Florida, besides being with family, was enjoying the wonderful weather and walking outside every day. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, aunt, and friend whose memory will forever be cherished by those that loved her.
Pioneers dominate the Brookland Bearcats 51-7
It was all Batesville on Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers thumped the Brookland Bearcats by a final score of 51-7 at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers wasted no time in getting on the board as they scored on the game’s opening drive when Jace Jeffrey took a pitch from Gabe Witt on a reverse and raced seven yards into the end zone. Aldo Gallardo hit the extra point to put the Pioneers up 7-0. The Pioneers second score of the first quarter came on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Rhett McDonald to Jermiah Strickland. Gallardo’s extra point made the score 14-0, which is how the first quarter would end.
City of Pleasant Plains announces plans for tree lighting, parade
Two Christmas events have been announced for Pleasant Plains. The Pleasant Plains Tree Lighting Committee says the ceremony for the lighting of the city Christmas Tree will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. A scheduled visit by Santa Claus will be part of the fun. And at 5 p.m., the City Tree Lighting will begin.
Obituary: Robert Wood Fringer
Robert Wood Fringer, 97, of Batesville, AR, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born in Mangum, OK, on July 6, 1925. Robert was of Christian faith and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Southside, AR. Robert served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He believed in the value of hard work. Robert retired as a District Plant Manager for Timex in Little Rock. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by those who were blessed to know him.
Undefeated Mountain View ends regular season with win over Cedar Ridge
The Mountain View Yellowjackets used a strong rushing attack, scoring six rushing touchdowns, as they wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 54-12 victory over the Cedar Ridge Timberwolves on Friday. In the first quarter, Mountain View scored three times: an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Jace Tinkle; a 79-yard...
