Lea Thompson Celebrated Back to the Future Day With Several Snaps of Castmates Over the Years
Thompson, 61, reflected on the "blessing and honor" that came with starring in the 1985 classic in an Instagram post on Friday Lea Thompson is going back in time with her latest Instagram post! The actress, 61, on Friday celebrated Back to the Future Day in style, sharing a handful of throwback photos, featuring castmates Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, James Tolkan and Thomas F. Wilson. The unofficial fan holiday falls on Oct. 21 — the same day Fox's character Marty McFly traveled to 2015 in the...
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media throughout the day after news of his death was announced. RELATED: Leslie Jordan Dead at...
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died, PEOPLE has confirmed. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow, 23, Fronts New Tiffany & Co. Eyewear Campaign
Meadow Walker is the new face of Tiffany & Co.'s eyewear line, she and the company announced Monday Meadow Walker is teaming up with Tiffany & Co. The model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker was unveiled as the face of the new luxury brand's eyewear line on Monday. In a photo shared on her Instagram, Meadow, 23, is wearing a pair of chic butterfly-framed sunglasses with gold-accented temple tips. Snapped by photographer Alasdair McLellan, she completed her look with a lace-strapped top, gold jewelry, and matching bright...
James Corden Says It Was 'Never My Intention' to Upset Restaurant Staff, Vows to Apologize in Person
James Corden started Monday's episode of The Late Late Show by responding to allegations made against him by restaurant owner Keith McNally James Corden returned to The Late Late Show on Monday night after a week-long hiatus and started things off by addressing the allegations made against him by restaurant owner Keith McNally. The late-night show host, 44, told viewers it was never his "intention" to upset those at the New York City restaurant Balthazar and said that, if he is allowed back to the establishment, he'd like to apologize in...
Jennifer Garner's Latest Low-Key Look Includes the Effortless Top That Everyone Should Have in Their Closet
We love taking fashion tips from Jennifer Garner. Whether she's walking around town in comfy shoes or baking muffins in a floral maxi dress, The Adam Project star always appears stylish and cool — and her most recent outing is no exception. The actress was photographed in Los Angeles...
Leslie Jordan Sings Original Hymn Posted One Day Before His Death: 'Love' and 'Light'
Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday at the age of 67 Leslie Jordan shared a poignant original song with his Instagram followers one day before his death. The actor, who died Monday at the age of 67, shared a video Sunday in which he sang with his producer, Danny Myrick, captioning the post, "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin." The unreleased song includes the haunting lyrics: "When the trumpets of the lord shall sound and times shall be no more / and the morning breaks eternal bright and fair...
