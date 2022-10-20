Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be a change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And his thoughts on enacting term limits in Baltimore, and how that could change the fabric of politics in the city.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO