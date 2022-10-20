ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman on city issues

Fox 45 News interviewed Baltimore City's 5th District Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer to get his take on how DPW's handling of the E. Coli crisis and if there should be a change in leadership at DPW. We asked why the safe streets hearing was cut too short. And his thoughts on enacting term limits in Baltimore, and how that could change the fabric of politics in the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How to fix Baltimore City Schools? Candidates in first ever school board election weigh in

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City residents will make history in November when voters choose school board members for the first time. Four candidates are running to be the first-ever elected members of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, and two will win. Currently, the mayor appoints all members, making it the only school district in Maryland with no elected seats.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott, city officials kick off fall cleanup and day of service

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott in combination with fellow elected officials kicked off 2022's Fall Cleanup Day of Service. This fall, Mayor Scott will visit and lead community cleaning efforts at three different locations throughout the city, according to a Facebook post. Team members from the Baltimore City...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIDEO: 2 men opened fire at each other in downtown Silver Spring, Md.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for two men who got into a daytime shootout in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. The men opened fire at each other in the area of Veterans Plaza at the corner of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive --- a very busy part of Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 people stabbed in downtown Frederick early Sunday, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Three people were stabbed early Sunday in downtown Frederick, city police said. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of North Market Street after a report of a stabbing. There, officers found three people had been stabbed. They were taken to hospitals for treatment. All three are expected to recover.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Situation with 'subject in crisis' in Towson has been 'resolved,' say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police announced on Twitter that the situation along Providence Road has been "resolved." Baltimore County Police say they are sending their Crisis Negotiation Team and their Tactical Team to the 800 block of Providence Road. The department said on Twitter that it...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in the head in east Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are investigating a homicide after police found a man who had been shot in the head in east Baltimore. Police say they were sent to the 1700 block of Normal Avenue just after 10 p.m. on October 22 for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
COLUMBIA, MD

