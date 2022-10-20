Read full article on original website
Tempers flare in locker room after Browns lose to Ravens
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Clayton News Daily
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
Clayton News Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf departs with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seahawks declared Metcalf out for the contest a short time later. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that X-rays...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs blast 49ers, spoil Christian McCaffrey's debut
Patrick Mahomes passed for 423 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 10:43 remaining to give the Chiefs a 35-23 lead. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster closed the scoring with a 45-yard TD reception.
Clayton News Daily
Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Marquise...
Clayton News Daily
McLaurin Addresses Impact of Snyder Scandals on Commanders
As the Daniel Snyder drama continues, the Commanders have to find a way to put it all in the background to focus on winning games. However, that can be a difficult thing to do. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has been with the team since 2019, admitted it is not...
Clayton News Daily
Giants fend off Jaguars to improve to 6-1
Daniel Jones ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:31 left to play to lead the visiting New York Giants over the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 on Sunday afternoon. Leading 17-13 and at the Giants' 20, Jacksonville went for a fourth-and-1 and came up short, turning the ball over on downs. Jones then led New York (6-1) on a 10-play, 79-yard excursion that resulted in the game-winning points.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
