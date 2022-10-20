ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Road closures will shut down Watercrest Road through Oct. 28

KILLEEN, Texas — Drivers are being told to expect delays around the Watercrest Road area this week, as a westbound stretch of the road will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, Oct. 25 to Friday, Oct. 28. The westbound lane of Watercrest Road from Clear Creek Road to Bachelor...
KILLEEN, TX
Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE
Coryell crash ends with one dead

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers responded to a call about a fatal vehicle crash on Straws Mill Rd. on Oct. 22. George Christopher Hallman,19, was driving a Nissan Altima going Westbound on Straws Mill Rd. at a high speed when his car traveled off the roadway, according to Texas DPS Troopers.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water

UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
BELTON, TX
Person of interest in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a person of interest in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35. The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
BELTON, TX
TxDOT to close lanes on SL 121 on Friday Night

BELTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close down the mainlane on the Texas 121 Loop on Friday, Oct. 21. The closures will be part of the ongoing widening project on 121 and will allow for construction crews to set beams for the northbound Nolan Creek bridge.
BELTON, TX
1 dead, 1 injured in Highway 183 crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 183 around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. The crash took place on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road. Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics got there, they found two people, but one was already dead. They...
AUSTIN, TX
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
TEMPLE, TX
Suspect wanted in Belton toddler death arrested following crash

BELTON, Texas — Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a three-year-old relative in Belton, was arrested in Itasca, according to the Belton Police Department. Police say around 3:13 p.m., they were called to the 1300 block of Daniel Drive on Oct. 22. The three-year-old victim...
BELTON, TX
One killed after major crash in SE Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a major crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 4:33 a.m. to the crash in the 12600 block of South US 183 Highway northbound, at the intersection with Old Lockhart Road. Travis County ESD 11 also responded to the scene.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT

BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
BELTON, TX
