Android Authority
Soon Chrome will force you to upgrade from Windows 7
Chrome will require Windows 10 or 11 starting in 2023. Google’s Chrome browser is leaving Windows 7 and 8.1 behind. To access new versions of Google’s Chrome browser, users will have to upgrade to Windows 10 or 11. The next upgrade for the Chrome browser is expected to...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
YouTube Premium family plan subscribers are going to be upset this week. Welcome to the 455th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. YouTube is increasing its Premium family plan subscription by 23% next month. The price is going from $17.99 to $22.99 per month. It starts next month, although some long-term subscribers may get a few months before it kicks in. It’s a pretty hefty price hike; you can read more about it at the link. On a positive note, at least YouTube isn’t locking its 4K videos behind the paywall.
Android Authority
The Pixel 6a is an absolute steal for just $299
In the market for a mid-ranger? Then you can't do much better than this cut-price Pixel. The Google Pixel 6a landed in late July, coming in at a respectable $450. However, we felt that it wasn’t a super-easy recommendation due to the Pixel 6 frequently dipping below its $600 price point.
Android Authority
New Wear OS teardown teases watch face backups and more Google Wallet features
A new teardown of Wear OS suggests we could get watch face backups and more. A teardown has revealed new details about what could be coming to Wear OS. The teardown suggests Wear OS backups could include watch faces and tiles. The teardown also suggests Google Wallet will get some...
Android Authority
One year later, have developers warmed to Google's Material You overhaul?
There are some early successes, but Google has a long way still to go. Android updates aren’t as exciting as they once were, but there’s still some fun to be had if you’re patient. Google began the process of overhauling the Android UI with Material You in Android 12, and the process continued in Android 13. As with so many changes over the years, Material You will only reach its full potential with buy-in from developers — this has long been Google’s Achilles’ heel. There’s reason to be optimistic about Material You, but it’s too soon to call it a success. Some pieces of the puzzle are still missing, and they may never slot into place the way Google envisions.
Android Authority
How to find out what song is playing near you on the Google Pixel
Your Pixel is smart enough to identify songs around you. We’re sure you’ve been in a situation where you’ve come across a track at a pub, a restaurant, or even a friend’s place and wondered to yourself, “What’s this song?” While Shazam is a popular music recognition app, it works best on iPhones since Apple owns it. However, if you have a recent Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you don’t need a separate app to recognize music playing in your environment. Pixel phones are equipped with many AI smarts, and one of those features allows them to identify songs you hear around you.
Android Authority
The Pixel 7’s colors make me wish Google brought back Moto Maker
Smartphone colors have become a bit too dull for my taste. You’ve probably heard it a million times already but I’ll complain about it again — smartphone design has become a bit boring. That’s especially true in the flagship space, where manufacturers seem to think that higher prices merit subdued colors — devoid of any fun or playful charm. Google has historically been one of the few remaining holdouts in this regard. However, the color options for this year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have left me wanting. More than that, they have me wishing Google would just bring back the Moto Maker design studio and let me customize my own smartphone.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You definitely haven't switched to eSIMs yet
It turns out that most of you still prefer a physical SIM card to eSIM tech. One technology that’s gained more attention in the last few weeks is eSIM connectivity. This comes after Apple announced that its US iPhone 14 models would ditch the physical SIM slot completely in favor of eSIM support only.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Android Authority
Microsoft creates Windows 11-flavored Android 12L update
Microsoft is putting out a new update for the Duo to improve visuals and UX. Microsoft has announced its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 have received an Android 12L update. The update brings unified iconography, colors, and UI controls. It also introduces new features like a pen shortcut menu,...
Android Authority
Poll: Is your Android smartphone rooted?
There are plenty of reasons to root your phone, and a few downsides too. One of the best things about Android phones is that you can customize them to a far greater extent than Apple’s iPhones. But you can also root your phone if you want even greater scope for customization, granting you lower level access to the phone’s system.
Android Authority
OnePlus Nord N300 launched: A cheap phone with 3.5mm port, microSD support
The latest OnePlus device seems like another rebranding, but you're still seemingly getting decent bang for buck. OnePlus has announced the Nord N300 for the US. The phone has a Dimensity 810 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging. Expect to pay $228 when the phone goes on sale...
Android Authority
Now 200MP cameras are coming to budget phones
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will have a 200MP camera when it's unveiled later this week. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will offer a 200MP main camera. This camera is inferior on paper to 200MP sensors seen on previous phones. Motorola was first to bring a 200MP...
Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo
Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts
Android Authority
You told us: You're not sure if you're using any 32-bit Android apps
Perhaps the Android OS itself needs to be more transparent during this transition period. It turns out that the Google Pixel 7 series doesn’t actually support 32-bit Android apps, making it quite possibly the first Android phones to support 64-bit apps only. That made us wonder whether any Android...
Android Authority
The Daily Authority: EU approves USB-C
Plus Apple price hikes, Lego's haunted house gaming PC, Saudi Arabia's dystopian megacity, and more top tech news. 👻 Good morning, and welcome to a spooky edition of Tuesday’s Daily Authority. All Hallow’s Eve is right around the corner, and I’ve been watching lots of creepy Halloween horror movies. Last night’s viewing was the classic Nightmare on Elm Street.
Android Authority
TikTok vs YouTube Shorts vs Instagram/Facebook Reels
We'll be honest, they are mostly the same. Bite-sized videos are a huge thing on the Internet these days. The trend started with TikTok and has expanded to YouTube, Instagram, and a few other places. It’s so popular that TikTok overtook Google as the number one most popular website in 2021. People seem to really like them, and it doesn’t seem like a passing trend anymore. It’s true that Vine and other services started the short video trend, but none of them have seen the success of TikTok, YouTube Shorts, Facebook Reels, and Instagram Reels.
Android Authority
It's finally here: Galaxy S22 series is getting stable Android 13 now
Loads of European users have reportedly received the stable One UI 5 update. Samsung has reportedly pushed stable Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 series. The One UI 5 update seems to be available for Exynos models only right now. Samsung promised us that the One UI 5 would be...
Android Authority
Funtouch OS 13 is here: What to know about Vivo's new Android 13 skin
Vivo's stable Android 13-based update is out now. From features to supported devices, here's what you should know. Funtouch OS has traditionally been the weakest link in Vivo’s chain, but the company has been improving its Android skin over the last couple of years with a more stock-like look and feel.
Android Authority
How to sign out of Netflix on any device
All the ways to log out of Netflix on the devices you don't use. Are too many people trying to watch Netflix on your plan at once? Or perhaps you recently transferred your profile to a new account. In either case, you’ll need to sign out of Netflix to ensure you can watch your favorite flicks wherever you want. Here’s how to sign out of Netflix on any device.
