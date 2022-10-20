Read full article on original website
Related
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Tired of Waiting in Line at the Maine BMV? Now You Can Skip It
Getting your license renewed or your paying your registration is a royal pain in you-know-what when you have to go any of Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles, or as we say here in Maine, The BMV. I'm not sure why Maine prefers BMV to DMV or OUI to DUI, but that's a discussion for another day.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
How the Hell Are Mainers Supposed to Pay for Heating Oil This Winter?
I'm worried this winter could break the bank. And I can't be the only one worried. According to the Maine Governor's Energy Office, the average price of a gallon of home heating oil is $5.03, that's almost double last year's price. Double - and last year was not cheap. An average oil tank is 275 gallons. When full, that's about 225 gallons allowing space for expansion and debris. So, some quick math shows that if you filled your tank with 225 gallons, it would cost you over $1,100 dollars!
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
Maine Haunted Houses & Lighthouses
It's that time of year again with frost on the pumpkin, and little hearts and minds looking forward to Halloween and spooky stories, maybe bundled up warm, cuddling around the fire pit, with marshmallow s'mores...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
I turned the page, saw the double-page image of Burnt Coat Harbor Light on Swan’s Island, and I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat. My husband and I discovered the island while camping at Acadia National Park. On that first visit, we traveled on every road available until it was time to depart on the last ferry. That trip made a lasting impression, one that brought us back every summer for more than 30 years. Our daughter was barely two months old when she started her love affair with the island — one longtime resident said she qualified as a local, since she was a newborn when she first visited. Our family has traveled to many countries, and we have seen many beautiful sights, but in our hearts, Swan’s Island will always be the loveliest place on Earth.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Maine & New Hampshire, Was Someone Killed In Your House?
Whether you are a believer in ghosts and the paranormal or not, most of us would be a little creeped out if we found out that someone had checked out in the home where we currently live. If you live in a newer home, while it is still possible that...
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?
The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
Wait! Is Cow Chip Bingo Really Illegal In Maine?
For those who do not know, "cow chip bingo" is similar to regular bingo, except the way the squares are chosen is done in a really unique way. Instead of the squares being chosen at random by a machine, like the spinning metal cages filled with balls, the numbers are chosen by where a cow does its business.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Start-up company hopes Maine will help it change the way independents campaign
Representatives from Good Party have tabled at Maine campuses including the University of Southern Maine to make students aware of the brand and that there are options beyond the two major political parties. Courtesy photo. Despite Maine’s view of itself as an independent state, few unenrolled candidates actually win elections....
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
B98.5
Augusta, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0