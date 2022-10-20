I turned the page, saw the double-page image of Burnt Coat Harbor Light on Swan’s Island, and I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat. My husband and I discovered the island while camping at Acadia National Park. On that first visit, we traveled on every road available until it was time to depart on the last ferry. That trip made a lasting impression, one that brought us back every summer for more than 30 years. Our daughter was barely two months old when she started her love affair with the island — one longtime resident said she qualified as a local, since she was a newborn when she first visited. Our family has traveled to many countries, and we have seen many beautiful sights, but in our hearts, Swan’s Island will always be the loveliest place on Earth.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO