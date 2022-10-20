ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine

Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine

Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Tired of Waiting in Line at the Maine BMV? Now You Can Skip It

Getting your license renewed or your paying your registration is a royal pain in you-know-what when you have to go any of Maine's Bureau of Motor Vehicles, or as we say here in Maine, The BMV. I'm not sure why Maine prefers BMV to DMV or OUI to DUI, but that's a discussion for another day.
Is There A Legal Age Limit On Trick-Or-Treating In Maine?

Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
How the Hell Are Mainers Supposed to Pay for Heating Oil This Winter?

I'm worried this winter could break the bank. And I can't be the only one worried. According to the Maine Governor's Energy Office, the average price of a gallon of home heating oil is $5.03, that's almost double last year's price. Double - and last year was not cheap. An average oil tank is 275 gallons. When full, that's about 225 gallons allowing space for expansion and debris. So, some quick math shows that if you filled your tank with 225 gallons, it would cost you over $1,100 dollars!
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I turned the page, saw the double-page image of Burnt Coat Harbor Light on Swan’s Island, and I’m pretty sure my heart skipped a beat. My husband and I discovered the island while camping at Acadia National Park. On that first visit, we traveled on every road available until it was time to depart on the last ferry. That trip made a lasting impression, one that brought us back every summer for more than 30 years. Our daughter was barely two months old when she started her love affair with the island — one longtime resident said she qualified as a local, since she was a newborn when she first visited. Our family has traveled to many countries, and we have seen many beautiful sights, but in our hearts, Swan’s Island will always be the loveliest place on Earth.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?

The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
Wait! Is Cow Chip Bingo Really Illegal In Maine?

For those who do not know, "cow chip bingo" is similar to regular bingo, except the way the squares are chosen is done in a really unique way. Instead of the squares being chosen at random by a machine, like the spinning metal cages filled with balls, the numbers are chosen by where a cow does its business.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
