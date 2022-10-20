ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance.

On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. and will reopen on Saturday, October 22 at 6 a.m.

The exit will be closed to motorists and will allow technicians to perform tolling equipment maintenance safely.

During the closure, drivers are advised to seek alternative routes for entry onto the turnpike by using the nearest available options depending on their destination.

