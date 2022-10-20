Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rebecca Kay Glessner obituary 1958~2022
Rebecca Kay Glessner, 64, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022 at Meritus Medical Center. She was born on September 11, 1958 in Frederick, Maryland to Arthur and Annabelle (Mercer) Sherman. Rebecca enjoyed doing crafty things, like jewelry making, crocheting, painting, and cake decorating. She worked at Antietam Dairy...
Joyce A Becker obituary 1940~2022
Joyce A Becker, 82, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 21, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. She was born on August 12, 1940, in Hanover, Pennsylvania to Arnold and Katie (Loyer) Angel. Joyce and her husband enjoyed traveling, having visited all fifty states as well as the Bahamas. They enjoyed...
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle obituary 1947~2022
Paul E “Eddie” Kunkle, 74, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 22, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on November 15, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Paul and Josephine (Spidel) Kunkle. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended King...
Charles A “Bud” Fahrney 1924~2022
Mr. Charles A “Bud” Fahrney, 98, of Fayetteville, PA, formerly of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Menno Haven in Chambersburg, PA. Born March 14, 1924, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Burtis H and Hazel (Cook) Fahrney. He and his wife...
Joseph R “Bubber” Florence 1961~2022
Mr. Joseph R “Bubber” Florence, II, 61, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, in his home. Born October 8, 1961 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Ruth Marie (Minnick) Florence. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mary Jane Sharpe obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Mary Jane Sharpe (Fox), 74, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA, was set free of pain Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in her home. Born October 27, 1947 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of Mr. Robert F. Fox of Upton, PA and the late Carma G. (Meek) Fox. She...
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager 1930~2022
Elizabeth “Betty Lou” Creager (Leidig), 92, formerly of St. Thomas, PA passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Village at Luther Ridge. Born July 11, 1930 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late George I. and Flora Glen (Wolff) Leidig. In her early life...
Richard Lynn Souder obituary 1948~2022
Richard Lynn Souder, 74, of Newville passed away Friday October 21, 2022 in Green Ridge Village. He was born August 2, 1948 in Newville a son of the late Samuel Amos and A. Mary Mohler Souder Jr. Rick had graduated from Johnstown Technical School, and worked as a cooks assistant...
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz obituary 1942~2022
Thomas R “Tom” Wertz, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 in his home. Born September 4, 1942 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John P. Wertz, Sr. and Florence J. (Smith) Wertz. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with...
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair 1924~2022
Margaret Mae ‘Beckie’ Blair (Naugle) died on Tuesday, 18 October 2022, at the age of 98.2 in the residence of her son, John, at 11611 Prices Church Road in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, where she permanently resided for approximately 12 years following her husband’s death in 2010. Born on...
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd obituary 1938~2022
Patrick V “Pat” Loyd, Sr., 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge. Born February 6, 1938, in Des Moines, IA, he was the son of the late F. Glennon and E. Jean Myers Loyd. His beloved wife, Peggy A. Brooks Loyd, preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
Sarah E Mills obituary 1937~2022
Ms. Sarah E Mills, 85, a resident of Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the nursing home. Born March 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry Mills and Mildred (Hamburg) Mills Cramer. Ms. Mills was...
Donald E Warren obituary 1934~2022
Donald E Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born February 13, 1934 in Menallen Township, Adams County; to the late McCellan and Beatrice (Goughnour) Warren. Donald was employed as mechanic in Aspers, PA. He enjoyed hunting and spending...
Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson 1934~2022
Patricia Ann Hurt Wilkinson, 88, of Shippensburg, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born January 18, 1934 in Wytheville, VA she was the daughter of the late William and Louria (Dillow) Hurt. Patricia is survived by her son Stephen Wilkinson (Kelly Marshall); A special niece Carol Carlyon...
Harvey Benjamin Christ obituary 1952~2022
Harvey Benjamin Christ, 70, died Saturday October 15, 2022 at Indiana Regional Hospital. Born February 7, 1952 in Allentown, PA. He was the son of Warren G Christ and Sarah M (Strauss) Christ and was the brother of Elwood (Woody) Christ of Gettysburg who passed away January 14, 2014. Harvey...
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise 2000~2022
Alexandra “Ali” Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at...
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr. obituary 1961~2022
Lester Clyde Hoch Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1961 in Chambersburg, PA to the late Lester Clyde Hoch, Sr and Edna V. (Holtry) Hoch. Lester was employed as a Maintenance Supervisor for Westminster...
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill 1932~2022
Ernest G “Ernie” Gladhill, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 in York Hospital in York, PA. Ernie was a longtime resident of Waynesboro and employee of Waynesboro Pipe Company, the Waynesboro Day Care Center and the Waynesboro YMCA. Mr. Gladhill is survived by his...
James “Jim” E Gross obituary 1927~2022
James “Jim” E Gross, 95, Biglerville, PA passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1927 in Blaine, Ohio the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jim’s wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross died...
Dorothy S Riley obituary 1934~2022
Dorothy S Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
