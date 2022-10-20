New York City’s High Line was built 90 years ago as an elevated railroad delivering goods and supplies to the west side of Manhattan. At its peak, it came to be known as the “Life line of New York,” according to the nonprofit that maintains the structure now as a park. It deserves that name again, but this time for linking Hudson Yards to a steady supply of visitors walking up from lower Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO