3 ideal Mike Gesicki landing spots ahead of NFL trade deadline

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has not really found a role in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system in South Beach. Prior to a six-catch performance this past weekend, the former second-round pick had hauled in nine catches in five games.

For a player who was among the most-productive pass-catching tight ends in the NFL over the past two seasons, this can’t sit well with Gesicki. The fact that he’s set to hit free agency next March after having the franchise tag placed on him magnifies this further.

It has led to widespread reports that the former Penn State star could potentially be moved ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline . Despite a $10.93 million cap hit for the 2022 campaign, there’s going to be some interest in his services. Below, we look at three trade scenarios.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a move for Mike Gesicki

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that has defined Tom Brady’s brilliant career is his work with tight ends. We know all about Rob Gronkowski. But it really isn’t limited to him. Unfortunately for the Bucs, Gronk opted to retire ahead of the 2022 season and has no plans to return . Fellow tight end Cameron Brate suffered a sprained neck Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the very least, he’s going to be out a while. Enter into the equation a player in Gesicki who performed well the previous two seasons heading into the 2022 campaign.

Mike Gesicki stats (2020-21): 126 receptions, 1,483 yards, 8 TD, 64% catch rate

Perhaps, Tampa Bay can offer up one of its young tight ends in Cade Otton or Ko Kieft as well as a 2023 mid-round pick to make this work for Miami.

Denver Broncos pick up another option for Russell Wilson

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

By now, you already know about the struggles of Russell Wilson in his first season with the Broncos. It’s been among the top storylines throughout the first six weeks. The backdrop here is Denver phasing out Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end. He was inactive for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has utilized tight ends as a major part of his offensive schemes over the years dating back to his time with the Green Bay Packers. Providing Wilson with a consistent threat between the hashes could help elevate the future Hall of Famer’s performance. In turn, Denver offers up Okwuegbunam and a 2023 mid-round pick to get this done.

San Francisco 49ers hit home run with Mike Gesicki

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco already boasts one of the best tight ends in the game in that of George Kittle. At issue here is the fact that it has had to use him more as a blocker through six games due to offensive line problems. Kittle has caught a mere 19 passes in four games this season. The 49ers don’t have another receiving threat behind him at tight end.

The idea here would be for San Francisco to go with more 12 personnel packages with a running back, two receivers in that of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and two tight ends. That could create some major mismatches for opposing defenses. With Kyle Shanahan calling the plays, this would be fun. San Francisco can easily entice the Dolphins with one of its third-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and a future mid-rounder. That’s pretty much Mike Gesicki’s going rate with the tight end set to hit free agency and likely being a mere rental.

