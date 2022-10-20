ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness

By Matt Sczesny
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the devastating crash in Martin County on Tuesday that claimed four lives.

A makeshift memorial has been placed at the intersection of U.S.. 1 and 14th Street where the crash occurred.

Two teens in a Tesla and a couple in a minivan, who were celebrating an anniversary, were killed in the wreck.

RELATED: Father of teen killed in Tesla shares son's story

WPTV
Debris was strewn across U.S. 1 in Martin County after this minivan was hit by a Tesla on Oct. 18, 2022.

Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.

The pastor of Treasure Coast Presbyterian, the church where the Trowbridges attended, said he last saw the couple a few weeks ago during services.

RELATED: Neighbors mourn loss of 'super nice family' killed in crash

Pastor Randy Lozano said they had a positive impact on the people they knew.

"They kind of lived a quiet life of keeping to themselves but also helping out whenever they could," Lozano said. "Debbie Trowbridge helped set up our VBS here, Vacation Bible School. We had about 50 kids here a couple of years ago, right after COVID. She really helped do it up with her experience."

WPTV
Pastor Randy Lozano recounts the kindness of Tom and Debbie Trowbridge, who were members of his church in Stuart.

RELATED: Lawmaker requests FDOT review intersection

The pastor also said that Debbie Trowbridge brought his family a meal to their home earlier this month after he and his wife had a new baby.

"They were wonderful," Lozano said. "They were some of the kindest people you ever met."

Lozano said the couple will be dearly missed.

"They were saturated with love and kindness and selflessness," Lozano said.

WPTV
Dr. Darrell Orman speaks about the life of Debbie Trowbridge and the young lives she impacted.

Debbie Trowbridge also was a former teacher at First Baptist Christian School of Stuart.

Dr. Darrell Orman, the pastor at First Baptist, said she had a strong connection with her students and the staff there. She taught fifth grade at the school until 2013.

"She was very active in sharing her faith with the students, and we've had students that have gone on our Facebook page and contacted us of the impact she had on their life," Orman said. "She led a number of them to a personal relationship with Christ."

WPTV West Palm Beach

