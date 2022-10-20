ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordville, FL

Us Weekly

Welcome to Plathville’s Plath Family’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Feuds, Arrests and More

Since Welcome to Plathville first premiered, the Plath family have dealt with their fair share of ups and downs. Kim Plath and estranged husband Barry Plath — who announced their separation in June 2022 — rose to fame in November 2019 when Welcome to Plathville debuted on TLC. The docuseries chronicles Kim and Barry’s life in rural Georgia with […]
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
People

Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'

Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
BOULDER, CO
People

N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident

Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
CLEMMONS, NC
People

California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years

According to a news release, the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez Authorities arrested a teacher accused of hiding a missing teen in her California home for nearly two years after the teen "inexplicably returned home" this March. According to a news release, on Thursday, the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez who disappeared when he was 15 years old. On June 9, 2020, Michael's family reported him missing...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
AFP

Two dead in shooting at US high school, gunman killed by police

Two people were killed on Monday and several were injured by a gunman who opened fire at a high school in the midwestern US city of St. Louis, police said. The gunman was shot dead by police officers who rushed to the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police chief Mike Sack told reporters.
SAINT LOUIS, MI
People

Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
DALLAS, TX
102.5 The Bone

Family suing day care after infant’s death, claims 4-year-old watched his brother die

MIAMI — A family is suing a Florida day care after their infant was found unresponsive and died, saying the staff lacked basic resuscitation skills. Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin filed the lawsuit against Lincoln-Marti Child Care after their 9-month-old son, Tayvon, died while in their care. On Monday, attorneys representing the family released surveillance video showing the moments after Tayvon was found.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged with Her Murder

The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing in December 2019. Her remains have still not been located More than two and a half years after Harmony Montgomery went missing from New Hampshire, her father was arrested and charged with her murder, officials announced on Monday. Adam Montgomery, 32, has been accused of beating Harmony to death "on or about December 7, 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced during a press conference. In addition to the second degree murder charge, Adam has been charged with falsifying physical...
MANCHESTER, NH
People

People

