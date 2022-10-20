Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd’s husband, Zach Davis, sentenced to jail for DUI
The honeymoon will just have to wait. “Teen Mom” star Zach Davis has been sentenced to jail for a DUI charge — just two weeks after he and Cheyenne Floyd tied the knot — court records seen by Page Six show. Davis pleaded not guilty to driving...
Welcome to Plathville’s Plath Family’s Ups and Downs Through the Years: Feuds, Arrests and More
Since Welcome to Plathville first premiered, the Plath family have dealt with their fair share of ups and downs. Kim Plath and estranged husband Barry Plath — who announced their separation in June 2022 — rose to fame in November 2019 when Welcome to Plathville debuted on TLC. The docuseries chronicles Kim and Barry’s life in rural Georgia with […]
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Since she disappeared, friends appeared to have been in contact with the...
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
AOL Corp
Ashlynn Cox — a 16-year-old who went missing for two days in Florida — has been found
UPDATE: Ashlynn Cox was found safe, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. An Amber Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl who’s been missing for two days from Lake City, Florida. Authorities say she could be over 60 miles away from her home in Jacksonville with a 27-year-old man.
N.C. Woman Dead After Downstairs Neighbor Allegedly Fired Gun into Apartment Ceiling During Domestic Incident
Alia Matti Balola, 37, was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment A woman living on the third floor of a North Carolina apartment building was fatally shot after authorities allege her downstairs neighbor fired off a gun into the ceiling. Citing the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, WGHP-TV identified the victim as 37-year-old Alia Matti Balola. Balola was killed Tuesday morning after deputies allege 20-year-old A'Monte Zariq Jones discharged a firearm toward the ceiling from his second-floor apartment, during a...
Remains Found In Tallahassee ID'd As Tampa Dad Who Went Missing After Dropping Kid Off At College
Jason Winoker, 52, walked out of a hotel room he shared with his wife in the middle of the night more than a year ago and was never seen again. A Tampa-area family's long wait for answers about the disappearance of their husband and father has come to an end.
California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years
According to a news release, the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez Authorities arrested a teacher accused of hiding a missing teen in her California home for nearly two years after the teen "inexplicably returned home" this March. According to a news release, on Thursday, the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares in connection to the disappearance of Michael Ramirez who disappeared when he was 15 years old. On June 9, 2020, Michael's family reported him missing...
Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows
It was trapped and taken alive to a farm, Florida officials said.
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
Dad Last Seen At College Drop-Off Found Dead A Year Later In Florida Woods
Jason Winoker, 52, was last seen leaving a Tallahassee hotel in August 2021.
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Two dead in shooting at US high school, gunman killed by police
Two people were killed on Monday and several were injured by a gunman who opened fire at a high school in the midwestern US city of St. Louis, police said. The gunman was shot dead by police officers who rushed to the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, St. Louis police chief Mike Sack told reporters.
Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested
Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
Family suing day care after infant’s death, claims 4-year-old watched his brother die
MIAMI — A family is suing a Florida day care after their infant was found unresponsive and died, saying the staff lacked basic resuscitation skills. Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin filed the lawsuit against Lincoln-Marti Child Care after their 9-month-old son, Tayvon, died while in their care. On Monday, attorneys representing the family released surveillance video showing the moments after Tayvon was found.
Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged with Her Murder
The 5-year-old New Hampshire girl went missing in December 2019. Her remains have still not been located More than two and a half years after Harmony Montgomery went missing from New Hampshire, her father was arrested and charged with her murder, officials announced on Monday. Adam Montgomery, 32, has been accused of beating Harmony to death "on or about December 7, 2019," New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced during a press conference. In addition to the second degree murder charge, Adam has been charged with falsifying physical...
Robb Elementary educator says she is 'suffering mentally' after police wrongly claimed she left a school door open
The Robb Elementary educator whom Texas law enforcement initially blamed for leaving an exterior door at the school open says she is "suffering mentally" after the shooting and its aftermath. Emilia Marin spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America" about the accusation from Texas police that a teacher had left open...
People
343K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1