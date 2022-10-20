ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 119

wolfgirl
4d ago

I can't believe they couldn't find this girl for over a week,and now they are saying she was found on the grounds of the school behind the tennis court. They sure didn't look to hard.

Maria Palmer
4d ago

This is crazy, why is this beautiful young lady dead? Are we not our brothers and sisters keeper, can’t we stop the killing, and for heaven sake stop blaming politicians, it’s coming from the home. Parents, for crying out loud raise your children well, teach them love and not hate. To the parents of this lovely young lady who will never return home alive to sleep in her bedroom, or even to have her seat at the table, my heart ♥️ felt condolences 💐 to you all, may you find the peace that only God gives, during this time of grieving, try to find comfort in the Almighty, and May the sweet soul of your baby girl R. I. P. 🙏🏾💐❤️🙌🏽

Evie's Mom
4d ago

A 20 year old is found dead behind a tennis court and the police say it doesn't appear suspicious in nature... where did they get their badges, the toy aisle of Walmart?

