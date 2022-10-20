Read full article on original website
Related
Jonah Hill Says His Mental Health and 'Life Has Gotten Immeasurably Better' as a Result of Therapy
Jonah Hill opens up about therapy in his upcoming documentary Stutz, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 14 Jonah Hill is facing his mental health struggles head-on in his upcoming documentary, Stutz. The trailer for the film, which was directed by Hill, was released Monday and gives an inside look at the 38-year-old actor's unorthodox therapy session with his longtime friend and therapist Phil Stutz in an effort to shed light on the tools that can help those struggling with mental health. "I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is — a...
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
'Hormone Hype Girls' Ditch the Stigma Around Menstruation: 'We Want Women to Be Best Friends with Their Flow'
Carly Beyar Zolga didn't have a period for 8 months after she stopped taking hormonal birth control. Her older sister Alaina Beyar Cross struggled with hormonal imbalance when she went off the pill after 10 years. "We experienced physical, mental and emotional post birth control syndrome symptoms including depression, anxiety,...
90 Day's Natalie Says She 'Can't Waste My Life' Waiting for Josh to Be More Certain About Having Kids
Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed Natalie and Josh considering commitment — if Josh would agree to the possibility of children Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein have finally talked about their future — but it wasn't exactly what Natalie wanted to hear. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple ended their time in Arizona on a positive note, though Natalie learned that Josh wasn't certain seeing children in his future. As the trip came to a close, Natalie decided it was time to...
People
343K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0