LCG picks new trash company

Lafayette City-Parish Government has announced the selection of a new trash company.

Here's the statement sent by LCG:

For the first time in 15 years Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has utilized the public bid process to competitively procure a new service provider for waste and recycling services in the city and unincorporated areas of the parish.

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has been selected to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish beginning on November 1, 2023. AWS was among five waste service providers who submitted proposals earlier this year.

Under the new contract, city residents can expect a monthly payment of $28.68 per month and residents in the unincorporated parish will see a rate of $29.67 monthly. Primary changes customers will see under the new contract are as follows:

· Recycling Carts must be requested

· Recycling and garbage carts will be two different colors

· Bulky items will be collected every week instead of just one week each month

· Tires will be collected curbside on bulky day

AWS will be providing all new trucks for Lafayette operations and the new contract calls for expanded penalties if service or operation is poor, including leaking onto roads. AWS will also participate in keeping streets free of waste during Mardi Gras parades by providing at least 750 garbage carts for collection during the festivities. Additionally, AWS will operate a future solid waste drop-off center.

Republic Services will continue to provide waste collection services through the reminder of their contract term of October 31, 2023.

A joint ordinance will be introduced at an upcoming City and Parish Council Meeting to authorize the Mayor-President to sign the contract with AWS. Special thanks to Councilmembers Pat Lewis and Bryan Tabor for their participation in the RFP Scoring Committee.

For those interested in reviewing the documents related to the Request for Proposals, please visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/environmental-quality .

About Acadiana Waste Services, LLC

Acadiana Waste Services, LLC is a locally owned and operated full-service solid waste management company providing residential, commercial, and roll-off solid waste collection services. AWS was founded in 2012, with its first commercial container set out at a small, local business in Lafayette, LA. Since 2012, AWS has grown to servicing over 2,500 commercial containers, over 600 roll-off containers, and over 15,600 residential homes. The service area includes seven parishes in the Acadiana region, the Alexandria area, and in 2018 began servicing the Beaumont, TX area.