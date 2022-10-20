'Stuff-a-Truck' food drive aims to meet increasing need in Omaha

On Thursday, a press release from Heartland Hope Mission announced plans for the Stuff-A-Truck food drive. All Omaha Hy-Vee stores partner with Heartland Hope Mission to fill a semi-truck load of food for families in need this Thanksgiving.

See the press release below:

Heartland Hope Mission Heartland Hope Mission is partnering with Hy-Vee for their largest annual food drive event, Stuff-A-Truck. Shoppers at all Omaha area (including Papillion) Hy-Vee grocery stores can donate $5 or $10 to purchase food to help families in need prepare their own Thanksgiving meals at home. This food drive is essential to meet the increase of clients in need of necessities and holiday assistance. In Council Bluffs, food donations will go to Micah House. The food drive started this week and ends on Sunday, October 23rd. Volunteers will be serving at the Omaha/Papillion location stores starting Thursday evening through Sunday to encourage shoppers to donate. Heartland Hope Mission is seeing an increase in need in the Greater Omaha area for food assistance.

Our pantry numbers are up 45% from what we would normally see this time of year. We anticipate a greater need once the holidays quickly approach.

"With soaring food costs, it will be hard for many people to celebrate a traditional Thanksgiving. This food drive is critical, so we can provide Thanksgiving pantries to the thousands of people requesting holiday assistance from Heartland Hope Mission." -Pastor Chelsea Salifou, CEO at Heartland Hope Mission

