ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

How to get to Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Re7V_0igmWht200

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin’s Circuit of The Americas this weekend, and hundreds of thousands of motor racing enthusiasts are expected to travel in for the races. A record-breaking 400,000 fans attended last year’s race weekend.

Here’s a breakdown on how to get to and from COTA this weekend.

Shuttle services to COTA

COTA will operate shuttle services to the races this weekend, with pickup and dropoff services at three locations throughout Austin. COTA has doubled the number of shuttle buses following canceled shuttle services and extensive lines last year.

This year’s event includes dedicated lanes for 600 shuttle buses and an upgraded “Front Gate” area that will be specifically allocated for pickup and dropoff services.

RELATED: Circuit of the Americas gears up for Formula 1 race by adjusting shuttle plans

Three-day weekend passes and single-day tickets are available for purchase, with costs varying by pickup and dropoff location.

  • Waterloo Park: 500 E. 12 St., Austin
    • $130 per person for three-day weekend pass
    • $45 per person for one-day pass purchased in advance
    • $55 per person for same-day pass
    • Direct pickup, drop off at Grand Plaza Gates
  • Barton Creek Square Mall: 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin
    • $85 per person for two-day weekend pass*
    • $45 per person for one-day pass purchased in advance
    • $55 per person for same-day pass
    • *Shuttle services at Barton Creek Square Mall not available on Friday
    • Pickup, drop off located near JCPenney’s
  • Travis County Expo Center: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin
    • $100 per person for three-day weekend pass
    • $35 per person for one-day pass purchased in advance
    • $45 per person for same-day pass
    • Shuttle users asked to enter/exit the facility at “Gate 1,” located off Decker Lane

Children ages 3 and younger ride for free. The last inbound shuttle heading to COTA will leave at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The first shuttle buses will leave for COTA roughly one hour before the gates open each day. Shuttles will stop running an hour after music performances end Friday and Saturday evenings.

POPULAR NOW: America’s newest national park designated for Blackwell School site in West Texas

Eight shuttle passes per transaction are allowed. All shuttle lines and wristbands will be color coordinated for guests to know which shuttle is the right one for their returning destination.

  • Waterloo Park shuttle: Red, white and blue wristbands, shuttle lines
  • Travis County Expo Center shuttle: Yellow wristbands, shuttle lines
  • Barton Creek Square Mall shuttle: Teal wristbands, shuttle lines

On-site parking at COTA

Only three-day on-site parking passes are still available at COTA, with single-day parking sold out. Parking tickets begin at $180 for the whole weekend. Depending on your parking lot, COTA has published a list of directions for how to get from your parking lot to the races.

Rideshare services

Any Ubers, Lyfts or other rideshare services heading to COTA will operate out of the Del Valle High School parking lot, with complimentary COTA shuttles heading from the parking lot to the venue. Rideshare vehicles will not be allowed on McAngus Road or COTA Boulevard during race weekend, officials noted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry

Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road

QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Eater

8 Austin Restaurants Where It’s Okay to Make Out at the Table

There are many restaurants in Austin for making a good impression on a date — but where can you go when the chemistry is already established and palpable? Enter these makeout-friendly Austin restaurants. The key element of a makeout-friendly restaurant is darkness — no one wants to see you...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy