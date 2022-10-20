Plus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $627.9 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.69 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $58.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.26 per share. The water and fuel pumping systems company posted...
DALLAS (AP) _ Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $467 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.40 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) _ Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $80.6 million. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space. Total costs and expenses fell 54%, and net income more than tripled to $1.13 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings totaled $4.77 per share. Total revenue slipped about 10% to $2.51 billion.
SUNNYVALE, Calif. & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- JSR Life Sciences, LLC (JSR) and Blau Farmaceutica (Blau) (public company in Brazil B3 – BLAU3) today announced that Similis Bio (“Similis”), its recently launched business unit focused on biosimilar development, has signed its first development and license agreement with Blau Farmacêutica (“Blau”). The agreement, Blau’s most recent move into the biosimilars market, is a multi-product and multi-year deal to develop products and licenses IP for four biosimilar assets targeting indications in oncology, inflammation, and blood disorders. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005215/en/ “We launched Similis Bio as we saw the need to mitigate risk and accelerate timelines for biosimilar developers,” said John Gabrielson, Senior Vice President at JSR Life Sciences and Head of Similis Bio. “We are thrilled to partner with Blau as they work to launch their biosimilar business initially in North and South America. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and experience to support programs that can provide additional treatment options for some of the most debilitating diseases patients face.”
DETROIT (AP) — due to General Motors’ third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was...
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has named life sciences veteran Jieun Choe as chief marketing officer (CMO). Choe will report to CEO Chris Mansi, overseeing global marketing strategy, brand and communications, product marketing and demand generation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005324/en/ Jieun Choe, chief marketing officer, Viz.ai. Source: Viz.ai
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $25.0 million in registered common stock, with timing and amounts of the purchases to be determined at the sole discretion of OCLN. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005404/en/ Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo (image by OriginClear)
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that the 12-month clinical data related to AviClear, the first and only FDA-cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne, was presented at the Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, which took place October 20-23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005433/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Volume rose 4% globally, but it saw a further 12% gain because of higher prices and the mix of products sold.
HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts (“Fenix Parts”), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of American & Import Auto Parts (“American”) in Sterling Heights, Michigan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005419/en/ American is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the metro Detroit market. This is Fenix Parts’ fourth acquisition in the Midwest and brings Fenix’s location count to 22 full-service and 4 self-service locations.
OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of 5 new Enhanced Equity Income ETFs pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. Class A units of the 5 new ETFs will commence trading on the TSX today under the ticker symbols outlined below. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005259/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
