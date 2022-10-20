Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Donna D. Ward (May 9, 1948 – October 16, 2022)
Donna D. Ward, 74, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 64 years and former resident of Boulder, Colorado. She died peacefully in her sleep. She was born May 9, 1948 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Harvey French and Dolores Giacomo.
sweetwaternow.com
Jenifer Lee Weeks (October 28, 1956 – October 16, 2022)
Jenifer Lee Weeks, 65, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past seven years and former resident of Riverton, Wyoming. She was born October 28, 1956 in Hutchinson, Kansas; the daughter of Roger Dean Meredith and T. Joan Wolfe.
sweetwaternow.com
Robert Leon Maes (May 10, 1960 – October 13, 2022)
Robert Leon Maes, 62, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2022 West of Green River, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Green River and former resident of Ely, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah and Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born May 10, 1960 in Provo, Utah, the son of Jose Maes and Josie Benavides.
sweetwaternow.com
Author Zach Kennah to Talk About Graphic Novel “Crowheart Butte” at Western￼
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will be hosting Zach Kennah, author of the graphic novel Crowheart Butte. Kennah will be presenting on the process of creating the novel and his experience on writing and illustrating the work. The presentation will take place on Thursday, November 3, at 7 p.m. in room 1302.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for October 10-21, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from October 10-21, 2022. Zachary Allen Jennings, 21, to Whitney Elizabeth Rodabaugh 19, both of Rock Springs. Joshua Timothy Aaron Shafe, 26 to Kaylee Elizabeth Fry, 20, of Green River. Gabriel Ethan Bunderman, 23, to Julian Elizabeth...
sweetwaternow.com
Ralph Lamb (August 20, 1936 – October 22, 2022)
Ralph Lamb (Papa) passed away peacefully at his home the morning of October 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Florence Lamb, Brothers Del, Mickey, Frank, Jack, and Dean Lamb, Sisters Emma Hutchinson, Dorothy Harvey, Jesse Monroe, Lula Lamb, Fae Lamb, and Zella White, his son Bill Lamb, brother-in-law Dale Eastman, mother-in-law Anna Laura Eastman and Father In Law Arnold Eastman.
sweetwaternow.com
Lady Wolves Crowned 3A West Conference Champions
RAWLINS — Green River High School girls swimming and diving competed at the 3A West Conference Championships in Rawlins over the weekend. The Lady Wolves scored a total 348 team points, crowning them conference champions this year. In total, the team took first in nine of the 12 events.
sweetwaternow.com
Lake Trout Tagging Underway on Flaming Gorge Reservoir
GREEN RIVER — Fisheries managers from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, in partnership with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, have begun efforts to tag 1,000 lake trout in Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The tagging will help estimate the population of lake trout under 28 inches long. Anglers can help...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Finishes Fourth in 4A West Conference Championships
CASPER — Rock Springs High School girls swimming and diving headed to Casper last weekend for the 4A West Conference Championships at Kelly Walsh High School. The Lady Tigers ended up placing fourth overall with a team score of 125. The Tigers will host a last chance meet this...
sweetwaternow.com
Pet Portraits on Display at Community Fine Arts Center
ROCK SPRINGS — The sixteenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on “Pet Portraits” with a large variety of styles in 25 works of art. “Each year we select a theme for this exhibit based on recent interests or something currently going on, such as when we celebrated the CFAC’s 50th anniversary, each piece of artwork had to have the color gold,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Through the years a variety of themes have included portraits, postcard-sized art, landscapes, trains, and squares. We leave it up to the artists’ interpretation of the theme and it has given artists inspiration to create work specifically for the community exhibit.
sweetwaternow.com
Tigers Wrap Up Season at State Cross Country
ETHETE — The 4A State Cross Country Championships were held at Ethete this year. Rock Springs was one of twelve teams participating in the 4A race. The boys team finished in 10th, while the Lady Tigers came in 11th. Below are results for both RSHS boys and girls teams.
