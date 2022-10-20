Kansas inmate convicted of attacking Lansing prison guard

LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas inmate is convicted of attacking a Lansing Prison guard nearly a year ago.

Ron R. Larsen, Jr. , 37, was found guilty of aggravated battery and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility. He will be sentenced next month.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Larsen hit a female corrections officer in the head several times, according to court documents. The officer was knocked unconscious and fell to the floor, where prosecutors said Larsen continued to attack her.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees is the union that represents corrections officers at the prison. According to the union, the officer was on patrol by herself at the time of the attack.

The union said Larsen allegedly used a padlock attached to a belt to repeatedly punch the guard in the face and head.

Documents show the corrections guard suffered fractures to her face, fractured ribs, and a traumatic brain injury. The victim continues to undergo rehabilitation for her injuries.

Two other inmates stepped in and stopped the attack. They pulled Larsen off the unconscious guard, according to court records.

Documents also show Larsen had a plastic baggie of methamphetamine concealed in his belly button at the time of the attack.

After the attack, Larson was transferred from the Lansing Correctional Facility to a prison near Wichita.

According to the records kept by the Kansas Department of Corrections, Larsen has been in and out of prison since 2004 and has a long history of disciplinary actions on his record.

Larsen is currently serving time for a 2017 Johnson County crime spree involving aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and theft.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.