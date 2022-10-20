ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Kansas inmate convicted of attacking Lansing prison guard

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CPs0y_0igmUqVv00

LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas inmate is convicted of attacking a Lansing Prison guard nearly a year ago.

Ron R. Larsen, Jr. , 37, was found guilty of aggravated battery and trafficking contraband in a correctional facility. He will be sentenced next month.

On Nov. 3, 2021, Larsen hit a female corrections officer in the head several times, according to court documents. The officer was knocked unconscious and fell to the floor, where prosecutors said Larsen continued to attack her.

Kansas man ordered to pay $120K after sales tax violations

The Kansas Organization of State Employees is the union that represents corrections officers at the prison. According to the union, the officer was on patrol by herself at the time of the attack.

The union said Larsen allegedly used a padlock attached to a belt to repeatedly punch the guard in the face and head.

Documents show the corrections guard suffered fractures to her face, fractured ribs, and a traumatic brain injury. The victim continues to undergo rehabilitation for her injuries.

Two other inmates stepped in and stopped the attack. They pulled Larsen off the unconscious guard, according to court records.

Skimmer found in gas pump in SW Kansas, check your account

Documents also show Larsen had a plastic baggie of methamphetamine concealed in his belly button at the time of the attack.

After the attack, Larson was transferred from the Lansing Correctional Facility to a prison near Wichita.

According to the records kept by the Kansas Department of Corrections, Larsen has been in and out of prison since 2004 and has a long history of disciplinary actions on his record.

Larsen is currently serving time for a 2017 Johnson County crime spree involving aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and theft.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
TOPEKA, KS
kchi.com

Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County

A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Teen taken into custody after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting near I-35 and I-70 results in homicide

Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and the ballot in Johnson County shows it. ‘Jazz Birds’: Artist’s sax sculptures ready to soar over new KCI terminal. Updated: 3...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Teens accused of setting fire to patrol car arrested

BROWN CONTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to an act of arson against a Brown County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle earlier this year. The two juveniles, 14 and 16, were arrested following an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the sheriff’s office. The crime was reported on Sept. […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy