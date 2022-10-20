ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

Joe Mazzulla ejected after two questionable technical fouls against Bulls

Joe Mazzulla was ejected for the first time as Celtics head coach in controversial fashion on Monday night during Boston’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 34-year-old interim head coach was whistled for back-to-back technical fouls with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter, earning him a quick hook just four games into his pro head coaching career.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

How to buy Phillies vs. Astros World Series gear online

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros are headed to the 2022 World Series starting on Friday, October 28. The Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Astros are heading to the World Series for the second year in a row after sweeping the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. This is their 4th trip to the World Series in 6 years. Fans can shop around for American League Championship, National League Championship and World Series gear online at Fanatics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Everything Mac Jones said after Bailey Zappe replaced him in loss to Bears

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones only played three series in a blowout loss to the Bears before finding a seat on the sideline for the rest of the evening. In his first game back from a high ankle sprain, Bill Belichick was adamant that the plan all along was to play both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe, but the optics certainly weren’t good when Jones’ final pass was an interception. He wouldn’t commit to a starting quarterback moving forward either.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

How to watch Falcons vs. Bengals for free

The Falcons and Bengals are both looking for their fourth wins of the season on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Co. welcome Atlanta to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out on SlingTV, which offers new a free month when you sign up for two months. There is also a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

Patriots-Bears Manningcast: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Eli and Peyton Manning

Want another way to watch the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football? Well, there’s good news as we have Manning Cast, an alternate game broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

How to watch Colts vs. Titans on Sunday for free in Week 7

The Colts and Titans meet up in Week 7 for a divisional battle. Kick off set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 23. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out with a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial. If that’s not enticing enough, fuboTV also has RedZone, so you can watch all the best live action from every game. Sign up for RedZone on fuboTV here.
NASHVILLE, TN
MassLive.com

How to watch Giants vs. Jaguars in Week 7 for free

The surging New York Giants are three-point underdogs on the road at Jacksonville, which has lost three consecutive games. The Giants’ five wins are by a combined 21 points. They are looking for their first 6-1 start since 2008. The Jaguars are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. They allowed 434 yards in a 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram faces the franchise that drafted him 23rd overall in 2017. Engram has 24 receptions for 208 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown with Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MassLive.com

How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions for free

Dak is back as Dallas Cowboys welcome the Detroit Lions to the Big D on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV which offers a free trial. Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial. NFL+, a new streaming service this season, airs all local market games.
DETROIT, MI
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy