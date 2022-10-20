Read full article on original website
Related
Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
DraftKings promo code unlocks bet $5, win $200 MNF offer for Bears-Patriots
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Any new sportsbook user who signs up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account by clicking here will activate a $200 MNF win bonus with...
Officials give explanation for Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams ejections against Bulls
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he wasn’t sure why he got hit with back-to-back technical fouls, resulting in an ejection midway through the third quarter on Monday night in the midst of falling 120-102 to the Chicago Bulls. However, crew chief Marc Davis discussed the decision to eject Mazzulla...
Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after Celtics 3-0 start
Jayson Tatum is getting recognition for his stellar start to the Celtics season, earning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after Boston’s 3-0 week. The Celtics racked up wins against the 76ers, Heat and Magic during their opening week and Tatum was front and center in those victories.
Why Jayson Tatum isn’t overreacting to Celtics’ loss to Bulls
The Celtics started like they were on top of the world, only to fall flat on their faces by the final buzzer Monday. They lost some composure in their first loss of the season, giving up a 19-point lead to the Bulls as they eventually fell 120-102 at the United Center.
Four takeaways as Celtics fall apart to Bulls 120-102 in first loss of season
The Celtics looked like they were going to sprint away from the Bulls right from the opening tip. Then reality hit and the C’s were forced to come back from a double-digit deficit against the Bulls. But the Celtics couldn’t pull off the victory as they fell 120-102 to...
Joe Mazzulla ejected after two questionable technical fouls against Bulls
Joe Mazzulla was ejected for the first time as Celtics head coach in controversial fashion on Monday night during Boston’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 34-year-old interim head coach was whistled for back-to-back technical fouls with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter, earning him a quick hook just four games into his pro head coaching career.
How to buy Phillies vs. Astros World Series gear online
The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros are headed to the 2022 World Series starting on Friday, October 28. The Phillies are going to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. The Astros are heading to the World Series for the second year in a row after sweeping the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday. This is their 4th trip to the World Series in 6 years. Fans can shop around for American League Championship, National League Championship and World Series gear online at Fanatics.
Fans clamored for Bailey Zappe, they got him; Patriots still stunk (Overreactions)
For a few surreal moments Monday night, we witnessed a football miracle. Fans in the stands chanted “Zappe! Zappe!” as the New England Patriots offense floundered with Mac Jones back behind center. Then, like a Hollywood movie, rookie Bailey Zappe came in and led the offense on back-to-back...
Bruins vs. Wild: How to watch NHL for free on Saturday afternoon
Fans of snipers figure to enjoy Saturday’s game at TD Garden where two of the game’s best scorers square off when Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov visits David Pastrnak and the Bruins. Boston will try to stay hot a 4-1, while the Wild is trying to shake off a 1-3 start.
Celtics injury report: Al Horford out for Saturday’s game against Magic
While Al Horford said at Friday’s shootaround he plans to play in back-to-back this season and Saturday’s game against the Magic, that won’t be the case after all. Horford was listed as out on the Celtics’ injury report for the 7 p.m. game facing the Magic because of low back stiffness.
Everything Mac Jones said after Bailey Zappe replaced him in loss to Bears
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones only played three series in a blowout loss to the Bears before finding a seat on the sideline for the rest of the evening. In his first game back from a high ankle sprain, Bill Belichick was adamant that the plan all along was to play both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe, but the optics certainly weren’t good when Jones’ final pass was an interception. He wouldn’t commit to a starting quarterback moving forward either.
How to watch Falcons vs. Bengals for free
The Falcons and Bengals are both looking for their fourth wins of the season on Sunday. Joe Burrow and Co. welcome Atlanta to town for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out on SlingTV, which offers new a free month when you sign up for two months. There is also a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial.
Why Jayson Tatum isn’t happy with Celtics despite 3-0 start to season
After a 40-point night against the Magic and a 3-0 start to the regular season, one might expect Jayson Tatum to be jubilant about Boston’s opening week of the regular season. However, the Celtics All-Star couldn’t help but voice his concern after Boston’s 126-120 win due to the team’s play on end of the floor.
Patriots-Bears Manningcast: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Eli and Peyton Manning
Want another way to watch the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football? Well, there’s good news as we have Manning Cast, an alternate game broadcast featuring former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
How to watch Colts vs. Titans on Sunday for free in Week 7
The Colts and Titans meet up in Week 7 for a divisional battle. Kick off set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 23. Fans looking to watch this game can check it out with a free trial offer from fuboTV, which allows new users a free, 7-day trial. If that’s not enticing enough, fuboTV also has RedZone, so you can watch all the best live action from every game. Sign up for RedZone on fuboTV here.
How to watch Giants vs. Jaguars in Week 7 for free
The surging New York Giants are three-point underdogs on the road at Jacksonville, which has lost three consecutive games. The Giants’ five wins are by a combined 21 points. They are looking for their first 6-1 start since 2008. The Jaguars are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season. They allowed 434 yards in a 34-27 loss at Indianapolis. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram faces the franchise that drafted him 23rd overall in 2017. Engram has 24 receptions for 208 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown with Jacksonville.
Patriots take huge step back leaving season at a fragile point | Matt Vautour
FOXBOROUGH — Now what?. After a game that washed away all of the positive energy the Patriots created the last three weeks, the New England players looked stunned in the postgame and find themselves heading into a surprisingly important game against an unexpectedly good Jets game with little to build off of.
How to watch Seahawks vs. Chargers game: Stream week 7 of the NFL for free
Both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks are coming off wins last week and looking to keep the streak going when the face-off on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4:25 p.m. EST. The game is at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25...
How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions for free
Dak is back as Dallas Cowboys welcome the Detroit Lions to the Big D on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV which offers a free trial. Another service, DirecTV Stream, also offers a free trial. NFL+, a new streaming service this season, airs all local market games.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0