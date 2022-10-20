ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well

Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives

Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Trouble Brewing With Patriots Tackle Isaiah Wynn?

One of the interesting stories of the day centers around New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, for who it appears there could be some trouble brewing. The fifth-year tackle out of Georgia has had a rough go of things this season, with Wynn spending much of the season on the right side of the line after being moved to right tackle opposite Trent Brown during training camp. Brown clearly outplayed Wynn, who has had his struggles on the left side and the team certainly appeared to feel like he’d be better utilized while anchoring the right side of the line.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
GREEN BAY, WI
9News

Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
ENGLEWOOD, CO

