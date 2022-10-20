Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s official status for Week 7 vs. Jets revealed
Word on who will start under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday is still up in the air. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, quarterback Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision, listed as questionable ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the New York Jets. Wilson...
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Maliek Collins exits game vs. Raiders with injury
Maliek Collins left the Houston Texans’ Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with an injury. His status is currently listed as questionable, and the nature of the injury is unknown. The injury came after a play where Rasheem Green got in the Raiders’ backfield to register a...
Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks
The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
Giants’ defense bails Saquon Barkley out after costly mistake
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made a costly mistake near the end of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but his defense bailed him out. Barkley finished with 24 carries for 110 yards in New York’s 23-17 win over the Jaguars. He added another 25 yards on four catches. He had some outstanding runs on the Giants’ final drive, but he made one mistake that could have been costly.
Aaron Rodgers put on blast by anonymous NFL executives
Following a disheartening 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, the Green Bay Packers fell to 3-4 and they’re off to the franchise’s worst seven-game start since 2006. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ seeming inability to make lemonade out of lemons like he traditionally has with...
Trouble Brewing With Patriots Tackle Isaiah Wynn?
One of the interesting stories of the day centers around New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, for who it appears there could be some trouble brewing. The fifth-year tackle out of Georgia has had a rough go of things this season, with Wynn spending much of the season on the right side of the line after being moved to right tackle opposite Trent Brown during training camp. Brown clearly outplayed Wynn, who has had his struggles on the left side and the team certainly appeared to feel like he’d be better utilized while anchoring the right side of the line.
Troubling information about Russell Wilson’s latest injury emerges
Russell Wilson will not play in the Denver Broncos’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, and the quarterback’s latest injury is one that may force him to miss more than one week. Wilson underwent tests on Tuesday that revealed he has a partially torn hamstring, Ian...
Five possible Kansas City Chiefs trade targets at the Nov. 1 deadline, including Robert Quinn
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again serious title contenders in 2022, and that means Andy Reid and the brass could feel adding one or two more key pieces to the roster could be what helps bring another Super Bowl to Missouri. The Chiefs are tied for the second-best record...
Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins
The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
