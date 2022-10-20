ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

BJ’s Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $311.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.82, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJRI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

PulteGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $627.9 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.69 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.
The Associated Press

Hubbell: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $139.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.08 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Franklin Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $58.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.26 per share. The water and fuel pumping systems company posted...
The Associated Press

Simmons First National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) _ Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $80.6 million. The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
The Associated Press

Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues

Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space. Total costs and expenses fell 54%, and net income more than tripled to $1.13 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings totaled $4.77 per share. Total revenue slipped about 10% to $2.51 billion.
The Associated Press

ClaimLogiq Announces Growth Investment from New Mountain Capital

NEW YORK & CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with more than $37 billion in assets under management, today announced an investment in ClaimLogiq, a healthcare technology platform that enables complex claim reviews for health plans prior to payment. Affiliates of New Mountain Capital are partnering with ClaimLogiq’s management team and existing investor, Eir Partners, to support the next phase of growth for the company, including investments in product development, talent and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005303/en/ ClaimLogiq is a leading technology-enabled payment integrity provider that delivers savings for health plans by reducing errors in complex claims prior to payment through its proprietary software platform, TrueCost. TrueCost is a highly configurable, HITRUST CSF® certified solution that uses cutting-edge machine learning to accelerate the claim review process, enabling a more proactive and transparent approach that drives savings prior to payment and reduces downstream costs to payers and providers. ClaimLogiq is the only vendor in the market that offers a flexible delivery model whereby clients can use the TrueCost platform to enable their internal payment integrity teams or work with ClaimLogiq’s clinical experts on a fully outsourced basis.
The Associated Press

Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue

Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the second quarter. Revenue rose 10% to $11.1 billion in the July-September period. That was ahead of the $10.5 billion Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Volume rose 4% globally, but it saw a further 12% gain because of higher prices and the mix of products sold.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy