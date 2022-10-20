BJ’s Restaurants: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $311.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304 million.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.82, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

