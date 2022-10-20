Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johansi Santana | What is a Lakelander?
Owner of Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop in downtown Lakeland for 8+ years | Opening bodega Market downtown later this year. I t’s no secret Johansi Santana makes delectable food, evidenced by the popularity of Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop in downtown Lakeland, but the origin of the name of the New York style deli might be a secret to many Lakelanders.
Sara Roberts McCarley | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander for 20 + years | Lakeland City Commissioner | President of The Randy Roberts Foundation. S ara’s dedication and commitment to the Lakeland residents and the community prove her love for the place she calls home. She has a unique perspective of understanding the challenges and opportunities...
Jairus Rutherford | What is a Lakelander?
Opened his first barbershop in Lakeland 15 years ago | Extensively involved in supporting local youth athletics | Celebrating opening of Barber Skate Shop downtown in October. J airus loves when potential is realized, whether it’s the kids and teens he has mentored over the years or the barber shops he has opened and grown.
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
Jeff Odro | What is a Lakelander?
Born in Lakeland | has lived in Lakeland for 30 + years | Manages Day-to-day operations at union hall. J eff has been a Lakelander so long that when he grew up in South Lakeland he had to commute across town daily to Kathleen High School because George Jenkins High School had not yet been built.
Jae Choe | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander since 1981 | Founder and owner of Karate Beyond |. J ae Choe moved to Lakeland from South Korea in 1981, and his first English words were “McDonald’s,” “french fries” and “ketchup.” No joke. He honed his English, as well as...
Bay News 9
Tampa Pig Jig: What started as a back yard barbecue is now an event that's raised millions
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Pig Jig is set to launch its sold out 11th annual event at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday with more than 70 teams competing for best barbecue to help raise money to help people with rare kidney diseases. The event will also feature a...
Coach Bill Castle | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander for 51 years | Head coach of Lakeland High School football since 1976 | 11th winningest high school coach in the history of football in America. C oach Castle was inducted in the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2002 – and 20 years later he is still piling up wins and giving locals something to cheer about on Friday nights.
Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
The haunted trail is open two weekends this month.
Sergeant Chawn Hall | What is a Lakelander?
Lakelander for nearly 25 years | Has worked for Lakeland Police Department for 20 + years | Currently serving six Lakeland schools as a supervisor of school resource officers. E very day Sergeant Hall and his colleagues aren’t just working to ensure the safety of students in Lakeland, they are setting an example of excellence and character for the next generation.
Pastor Francisco Ayala | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander 18 + years | Pastor of Nuevo Comienzo Church | Executive Director of Nuevo Comienzo Resource Center. F rancisco embodies what it means to see in others what it is most important to you. The pastor and community leader says a Lakelander “is someone who is willing to...
hernandosun.com
An artistic expression of appreciation
When folks visit Hernando Beach, they’ll now be greeted by a new welcome sign that is both beautiful and functional! This is a work of art that represents a labor of love between area organizations and a proud local artist. The welcome sign is the masterwork of Artist, Art Teacher, and Construction Professional Linda Tartaglione. The sign is meticulously hand cut and hand-painted, intended to illustrate a welcome message inviting all to enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, diving, and more. The sign’s back side sends a thanks to those who have visited Hernando Beach. “We wanted a sign to identify the beach, to welcome people,” said Bill Roberts, president of the Hernando Beach Property Owners Association.
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
Kentia Blevins | What is a Lakelander?
Born in Lakeland, lived here for more than 33 years total | LPN of Internal Medicine at Watson Clinic for Dr. Michael RadivIlov | Has worked for Dr. Radivilov for more than 22 years. K entia’s reassuring smile and kind words have been making a positive impact in the lives...
franchising.com
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Opens New Location in Florida
Local Entrepreneurs Expand the Happiest Treat Experience in the World to Valrico Residents. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // VALRICO, FL. - Living in Florida just got sweeter because Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian ice and frozen custard treats - recently opened at 2511 FL 60, East Valrico.
Cathy Kennedy | What is a Lakelander?
A Lakelander and Polk County School Board employee for 46 years | Has taught all grades K-5 and served as an assistant principal | Currently teaches second grade at Scott Lake Elementary. A t the beginning of this issue we revealed the origins of The Lakelander name, but who exactly...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
hernandosun.com
Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire
A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
Disney World passholders file lawsuit over block out dates, park hopping restrictions
Two Walt Disney World passholders have filed a class action lawsuit against the theme park giant over its park reservation system and how it affects their premium level annual pass, as well as Disney World's park hopping restrictions.
The Lakelander Magazine
Lakeland, FL
922
Followers
513
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.http://thelakelander.com
Comments / 0