Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Though we have had a very nice autumn, the colors are softening and trees are dropping their leaves “to beat the band.” “Autumn Leaves,” some of us who have been around awhile may remember the soothing 1945 song made popular by Roger Williams in 1965. Anyway, enjoy the rest of the fall and do your yard work at a “conversational pace.”
Local Master Gardeners Recognized for Service
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDSU Ext.) – Several Extension Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony. The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food...
Moorhead street to close amid sewer project
(Moorhead, MN) -- Work is about to begin on a street project that could effect the way you get around Moorhead. Starting Tuesday, portions of 8th Street North will be closed for a brick sewer re-lining project. Also, several blocks of 8th Street North and Center Avenue will have one lane of traffic in each direction:
George H. Oien Jr.
George Oien, age 82, passed away surrounded by family, on October 23rd, 2022, in Valley City, ND. The funeral service for George will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be laid to rest at the Binford Bethany Cemetery, Binford, ND at 3:00 Friday afternoon. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, October 27 with a prayer service and time of sharing starting at 7:00. The funeral and prayer service will be live streamed then archived for viewing along with George’s obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com.
Meet Local Astronaut Rick Hieb Nov. 17
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A perfect space to talk about space. The Jamestown Arts Center will be welcoming Jamestown native Rick Hieb to talk about his experience working with NASA as an astronaut. Heib was first selected as an astronaut candidate in June 1985, later qualifying for a July 1986 assignment.
Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
Interim Committee Recommending New State Hospital
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Prairie Public) – The Legislature’s interim Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee is recommending the construction of a new State Hospital. The new hospital will stay in Jamestown. But its location could be moved. Right now, it shares grounds with the James River Correctional Center. And the Committee...
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
‘Feels like they don’t really care’: Alumni speak out against DGF school district auctioning off items
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A year after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton school district retired the old rebel logo, they are now auctioning off items that has some alumni frustrated. Some of the items include chairs and rugs, but championship trophies and banners are listed as well. “Those things, those memories,...
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
One Injured in Rollover Crash Near Havana Saturday
HAVANA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Havana man was injured after a rollover crash in Sargent County Saturday, Oct. 22. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a GMC Yukon was southbound on State Highway 32 when it crossed the center line and overcorrected. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over into the ditch.
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
Dr. Paul Carson Recognized for Outstanding Physician Community and Professional Service Efforts
(Bismarck, ND) – Dr. Paul Carson, Medical Director for the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education (CIRE), was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the Physician Community and Professional Services Award. Since 1977, NDMA has been honoring...
New York Times writer takes a “completely unexpected” trip to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A New York Times writer visits Fargo and is surprised by what she found when she got here. Danielle Braff and her 13-year-old daughter planned a trip to Fargo because of their love for crime stories and associated the city with the movie. Her article...
Jimmies Record Another Shutout in Win Over CSM
Four different players had goals for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team Saturday afternoon in a 4-0 win over College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Karlie Hintze (SR/Herald, Calif.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) each had first-half goals while Iliana Ramirez (SO/Marysville, Wash.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) doubled UJ’s halftime lead with goals in the final forty-five minutes.
