George Oien, age 82, passed away surrounded by family, on October 23rd, 2022, in Valley City, ND. The funeral service for George will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be laid to rest at the Binford Bethany Cemetery, Binford, ND at 3:00 Friday afternoon. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, October 27 with a prayer service and time of sharing starting at 7:00. The funeral and prayer service will be live streamed then archived for viewing along with George’s obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 20 HOURS AGO