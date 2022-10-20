ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Though we have had a very nice autumn, the colors are softening and trees are dropping their leaves “to beat the band.” “Autumn Leaves,” some of us who have been around awhile may remember the soothing 1945 song made popular by Roger Williams in 1965. Anyway, enjoy the rest of the fall and do your yard work at a “conversational pace.”
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Local Master Gardeners Recognized for Service

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDSU Ext.) – Several Extension Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony. The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food...
JAMESTOWN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead street to close amid sewer project

(Moorhead, MN) -- Work is about to begin on a street project that could effect the way you get around Moorhead. Starting Tuesday, portions of 8th Street North will be closed for a brick sewer re-lining project. Also, several blocks of 8th Street North and Center Avenue will have one lane of traffic in each direction:
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

George H. Oien Jr.

George Oien, age 82, passed away surrounded by family, on October 23rd, 2022, in Valley City, ND. The funeral service for George will be 10:30 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022, at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Valley City. He will be laid to rest at the Binford Bethany Cemetery, Binford, ND at 3:00 Friday afternoon. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, October 27 with a prayer service and time of sharing starting at 7:00. The funeral and prayer service will be live streamed then archived for viewing along with George’s obituary on his tribute page at www.lerudmathias.com.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Meet Local Astronaut Rick Hieb Nov. 17

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A perfect space to talk about space. The Jamestown Arts Center will be welcoming Jamestown native Rick Hieb to talk about his experience working with NASA as an astronaut. Heib was first selected as an astronaut candidate in June 1985, later qualifying for a July 1986 assignment.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo To Assume Operations Of Maryvale

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Diocese of Fargo) – Nestled among nearly 500 acres of woods and wilderness north of Valley City, bordered by the Sheyenne River, the Maryvale Retreat Center has been a cornerstone of religious activity and spiritual growth to Catholics and Protestants alike for nearly six decades. Maryvale...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Interim Committee Recommending New State Hospital

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Prairie Public) – The Legislature’s interim Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee is recommending the construction of a new State Hospital. The new hospital will stay in Jamestown. But its location could be moved. Right now, it shares grounds with the James River Correctional Center. And the Committee...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo

FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

One Injured in Rollover Crash Near Havana Saturday

HAVANA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Havana man was injured after a rollover crash in Sargent County Saturday, Oct. 22. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a GMC Yukon was southbound on State Highway 32 when it crossed the center line and overcorrected. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over into the ditch.
HAVANA, ND
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Record Another Shutout in Win Over CSM

Four different players had goals for the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team Saturday afternoon in a 4-0 win over College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Karlie Hintze (SR/Herald, Calif.) and Emersen Kimball (FR/Graham, Wash.) each had first-half goals while Iliana Ramirez (SO/Marysville, Wash.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) doubled UJ’s halftime lead with goals in the final forty-five minutes.
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy