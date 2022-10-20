Read full article on original website
The best Star Trek captain didn’t enjoy going to space
For any actor involved in the Star Trek franchise, you would have thought that the experience of boldly going where no one has gone before would be the chance of a lifetime. In the case of William Shatner though, the original and perhaps best Star Trek captain of all time, the trip to space was far from enjoyable.
New Star Wars movie reportedly a sequel to Rise of Skywalker
A new secret Star Wars movie, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy of MCU Ms. Marvel fame, is in the works, and its place in the sacred Star Wars timeline may have already been revealed. Although its story is being kept firmly under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the upcoming entry to a galaxy far, far away will take place after the events of the 2019 science fiction movie Rise of Skywalker.
Saw 10 bringing back Tobin Bell because sure, why not
Horror movie fans will be delighted to learn that a familiar face will be returning to the beloved Saw franchise for its upcoming entry. According to Bloody Disgusting, Tobin Bell is set to make a comeback as the iconic villain John ‘Jigsaw’ Kramer for the new Saw movie.
Why Tim Burton will never direct a Marvel movie
Some horror movie directors like Sam Raimi have taken the plunge recently and decided to lend their spooky talents to the MCU — with Raimi directing Phase 4 movie Doctor Strange 2. However, one spooky director has determined that he will never be behind the camera of a Marvel movie, and that’s Tim Burton.
Michael Keaton made quite a lot for his scenes in Batgirl
Even though Batgirl was cancelled, the DC movie cost a pretty penny. The action movie was shot in Glasgow using a lot of pyrotechnics and so on. One aspect that definitely wasn’t going to be cheap was Batman actor Michael Keaton, who was to appear in the film as Bruce Wayne.
Martin Landau was offered huge Star Trek role – here’s why he declined
The three-time Oscar nominated actor Martin Landau was offered the role of Spock in sci-fi series Star Trek. Landau, who died in 2017 was a prolific and popular actor. He was perhaps best known for his time on the Mission: Impossible TV series, and for his role in Alfred Hitchcok’s spy thriller movie North by Northwest.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
House of the Dragon: King Jaehaerys’ dragon Vermithor explained
Who is Vermithor? Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. The Targaryen civil war has begun, and Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon II are on the hunt for allies. While Aegon’s diplomatic efforts seem to have won around the great houses of Westeros, Rhaenyra has other plans.
Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn will bring “chaos” to Joker 2
Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, and she’s set to bring a touch of chaos to the movie. 2019’s dark DC movie Joker was a huge hit. With Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, it was a gritty exploration of Gotham, completely detached from the messiness of the broader DCEU.
Joker 2 starts filming sooner than expected
Joker 2, the follow-up to the gritty DC movie from 2019, will begin shooting much sooner than previously expected. When Joker released in 2019, audiences weren’t sure whether or not the thriller movie would get a sequel. The violent drama movie, which pays homage to classic Martin Scorsese movies...
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
Brendan Fraser’s Oscar campaign gets support from Dwayne Johnson
Brendan Fraser is the nailed-on frontrunner in the race for the Best Actor award at the upcoming 2023 Oscars, and now he has support from Dwayne Johnson too. Fraser, the popular ’90s movie star, is overwhelmingly likely to get his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the emotional drama movie The Whale.
Harry Potter actor was jealous of the bond between his co-stars
Tom Felton, who plays the villainous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, was jealous of the relationship between his co-stars. Felton starred as the Harry Potter character over the course of a decade, appearing in each of the 8 fantasy movies. His character started off as a foil to...
Robert De Niro didn’t think Raging Bull would be successful
Raging Bull is commonly regarded as one of the best movies ever made, and rightly so. The Martin Scorsese-directed picture contains some of his most beautiful and technical cinematography, and Robert De Niro’s lead performance in the drama movie is incredible. However, it didn’t set the box office on fire, and De Niro expected as much.
Lewis Hamilton Launches Film & TV Company Dawn Apollo Films: Seven-Time F1 Champ Talks Ambition, Life After Racing, His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Regret & The Advice He Got From Jeffrey Katzenberg & George Lucas
EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton is launching film and TV production company Dawn Apollo Films. The seven-time Formula One champion, who holds the record for most F1 wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, sat down with us to discuss plans for the company, the important role film has played in his life and the role it could play for him after retirement. The Mercedes star has set up the firm in partnership with his manager, Copper CEO Penni Thow. Already on the slate are two anticipated projects with Apple TV+: an untitled Formula One racing film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joe Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt; and a feature documentary on...
Henry Cavill announces he’s officially back as Superman
[Spoilers ahead for Black Adam] Henry Cavill has posted a video to his Instagram, where he addresses his Black Adam cameo and promises much more to come. The caption reads; “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”
One fan’s Harry Potter confusion goes viral, and it’s very relatable
A fan of Harry Potter has shared their confusion about Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter movies, and we totally get it. The eight Hogwarts-based films make up one of the most recognisable, crowd-pleasing fantasy movie series of all time. For a certain generation, the magical drama movies are intrinsically...
Leonardo DiCaprio improvised Don’t Look Up’s “devastating” final line
Pretty much everyone agrees that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the greatest actors of the modern era – and it turns out he’s pretty good at improvising his own lines too. DiCaprio’s most recent movie was the 2021 disaster movie Don’t Look Up. In the drama...
This George Lucas quote proves Andor fits into his Star Wars vision
A single quote from George Lucas is the best proof that Andor does fit in with the Star Wars creator’s original vision. Andor is the latest Star Wars series to release on streaming service Disney plus. It is the latest instalment in the ever growing Star Wars franchise that was kicked off by George Lucas back in 1978 with A New Hope – one of the best movies of all time.
