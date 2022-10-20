DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! We are in for one more nice one before the remnants of a hurricane arrive late, late tonight. Temperatures are universal across Metro Detroit in the lower to middle 50s as you head outside into dry conditions. Some mid and high-level clouds have been coming and going overnight with a little break in those clouds expected for a few hours after sunrise. We do have rain on the way but there is no need for the umbrella for most of this Tuesday, the last of this warm and mild stretch.

