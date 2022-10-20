Read full article on original website
U.S. 23 lanes near Ann Arbor closing for bridge maintenance project
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bridge maintenance on U.S. 23 just north of Ann Arbor will close lanes on the major commuter route for two days. Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the two right lanes will be off-limits to southbound U.S. 23 traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26.
'You can't tell it's even a car': Fatal crash on Outer Drive in Detroit described as 'horrific scene'
At least one person is dead after a crash on Detroit’s west side Monday. Many details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but there was a heavy police presence in the area of Outer Drive and Greenfield Road late Monday morning.
Rain, falling temperatures possible this week in Metro Detroit -- here’s when you can expect them
DETROIT – What a weekend it was!. We don’t get many days like that in late October, let alone a run of five in a row (Friday through Tuesday), so this is extraordinary. I took advantage of the gorgeous weather and got some outdoor chores done, then pulled up a chair on my patio Sunday afternoon, turned the flat screen TV in my family room so it faced the patio, and then sanded a beautiful Petoskey stone while watching the Detroit Lions game.
20-year-old killed when motorcycle strikes deer, forcing him into oncoming traffic in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend when his motorcycle struck a deer in Oakland County, causing him to cross into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by an SUV, police said. The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) on Harvey Lake...
Morning 4: Some dry shampoo products recalled due to benzene concern -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. FDA issues recall of certain dry shampoos, potential presence of cancer causing chemical. Unilever, the owner of brands like Dove, Nexxus, and Suave, has issued...
Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit
DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
🔒 Now open: Michigan’s first self-serving taproom in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan’s first self-serving taproom has finally opened and is located in Royal Oak. Lincoln Tap owned by the beer lovers of Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project opened this month and is the state’s first self-serving tap room. The idea of this...
Oakland County man killed after motorcycle hits deer, veers into oncoming traffic
According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Dreven Nash of Commerce Township was riding his 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle southbound on Harvey Lake Rd. near M-59 in Highland Township, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Metro Detroit weather: 70s one more time before the rain
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! We are in for one more nice one before the remnants of a hurricane arrive late, late tonight. Temperatures are universal across Metro Detroit in the lower to middle 50s as you head outside into dry conditions. Some mid and high-level clouds have been coming and going overnight with a little break in those clouds expected for a few hours after sunrise. We do have rain on the way but there is no need for the umbrella for most of this Tuesday, the last of this warm and mild stretch.
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
Warm, mild Monday before rain returns to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. There is a giant storm moving through the middle of the country now, taking a sharp turn to the north and spreading clouds our way. We are starting with mild temperatures in the lower 50s in Metro Detroit with a few areas slightly cooler in the upper 40s. It’s mild everywhere.
Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home
DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
Metro Detroit program aims to train aspiring firefighters in high school
CENTER LINE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program aims to train aspiring firefighters with hands-on learning. Roose Elementary School in Center Line spent the morning learning how to stay safe during a fire from high school cadets. “As a child, I always wanted to be a firefighter, but didn’t...
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
Like free gas? Check out these 5 Detroit gas stations that could fill up your tank
DETROIT – Five Detroit gas stations are giving away free gas to drivers on Sunday. From 11 a.m., the Citadel of Praise is hosting a $25,000 free gas giveaway and dividing it among five Detroit gas stations. Each gas station will be giving out $5,000 of gas, where they...
Colorado man killed when kayak rack pierces windshield in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
SENEY, Mich. – A Colorado man was fatally struck by a kayak rack when driving in the Upper Peninsula. On Sunday around 2 p.m., a kayak rack came loose from a Honda that was traveling west on M-28, also known as the Seney Stretch, in Seney Township. According to...
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
