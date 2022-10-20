ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, falling temperatures possible this week in Metro Detroit -- here’s when you can expect them

DETROIT – What a weekend it was!. We don’t get many days like that in late October, let alone a run of five in a row (Friday through Tuesday), so this is extraordinary. I took advantage of the gorgeous weather and got some outdoor chores done, then pulled up a chair on my patio Sunday afternoon, turned the flat screen TV in my family room so it faced the patio, and then sanded a beautiful Petoskey stone while watching the Detroit Lions game.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wayne State police: Student threatened with gun during road rage incident in Detroit

DETROIT – A Wayne State University student was involved in a road rage incident on Monday in Detroit. According to Wayne State University police, a 23-year-old student reported that she was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Grand River Avenue on Monday afternoon when she noticed a newer model, four-door, black Cadillac CT6 with tinted windows following her.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Now open: Michigan’s first self-serving taproom in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan’s first self-serving taproom has finally opened and is located in Royal Oak. Lincoln Tap owned by the beer lovers of Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project opened this month and is the state’s first self-serving tap room. The idea of this...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: 70s one more time before the rain

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! We are in for one more nice one before the remnants of a hurricane arrive late, late tonight. Temperatures are universal across Metro Detroit in the lower to middle 50s as you head outside into dry conditions. Some mid and high-level clouds have been coming and going overnight with a little break in those clouds expected for a few hours after sunrise. We do have rain on the way but there is no need for the umbrella for most of this Tuesday, the last of this warm and mild stretch.
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warm, mild Monday before rain returns to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!. There is a giant storm moving through the middle of the country now, taking a sharp turn to the north and spreading clouds our way. We are starting with mild temperatures in the lower 50s in Metro Detroit with a few areas slightly cooler in the upper 40s. It’s mild everywhere.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
metroparent.com

Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy