2022 Wyoming High School Cross Country All-State Honors
The Wyoming Coaches Association released the runner that earned all-state awards for the 2022 season. According to WCA guidelines, the top 10 finishers, including ties, in each class receive the accolade. There is no voting for All-State. Congratulations to three runners on earning All-State four times in their careers. Grant...
Cody Completes 3A Regular Season Undefeated
In the battle of Park County, defending 3A state champion Cody put an exclamation point on the regular season with a 62-15 win over Powell on Friday night to get to 8-0 on the year. Cody found the end zone twice in the 1st quarter thanks to a 5-yard run for a touchdown from Jackson Schroeder and a 46 reception from Matt Nelson. Powell found the end zone too in the opening quarter thanks to Trevon Abraham but the Panthers trailed 14-7 after one.
Wyoming High School Regional Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 28-29, 2022
The regional volleyball tournaments in the 2022 season are on Friday and Saturday. These tournaments are used to qualify and seed teams for next weekend’s state tournament in Casper. Two wins will qualify your team for the state tournament. Two losses mean your season is over. The regional volleyball...
2A Boys State Cross Country
Saratoga distance runner Grant Bartlett made history on Saturday in Ethete as he became the first 4-time boys' state champion in Wyoming High School Cross Country. He put on yet another superlative performance in the 2A championship race with a winning time of 17.24.58 to beat his brother Grady who came in with a clocking of 17.32.58. It's amazing to 4-peat in any sport but it's extremely tough in running. Injuries and the level of competition can take their toll but Bartlett has been a top-of-the-line runner for his whole career. So a big congrats to him.
