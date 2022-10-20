MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 3 Evening
8-4-3, FB: 5
(eight, four, three; FB: five)
Cash 3 Midday
4-8-5, FB: 1
(four, eight, five; FB: one)
Cash 4 Evening
7-6-0-8, FB: 5
(seven, six, zero, eight; FB: five)
Cash 4 Midday
4-7-7-0, FB: 1
(four, seven, seven, zero; FB: one)
Match 5
04-13-29-32-33
(four, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
