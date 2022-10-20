Shreveport man files lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
KTBS
Shreveport files suit against consent decree contractors, alleging improprieties
SHREVEPORT, La. – The city of Shreveport has received little to no benefit from paying contractors several hundred million dollars to repair its aging sewerage system. As a result, ongoing major problems persist throughout the city. That’s the allegation of city officials who recently filed suit recently against 32...
KTBS
Former BCPD sergeant scheduled to plead to federal charge
SHREVEPORT, La. – With criminal charges mounting against him, a former Bossier City police sergeant is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court, according to a court entry filed Friday. B.J. Sanford Jr. is scheduled to plead to the most recent charge filed against him – wire...
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
KSLA
Louisiana governor tours facilities under construction at LSU Health Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards toured new facilities at LSU Health Shreveport. He visited the school’s new Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats on Monday, Oct. 24. Edwards supported funding for the center that’s now 65% complete. [TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR]
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to tour Shreveport medical facility Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay Shreveport a visit Monday afternoon. According to a release from his office, he'll tour LSU Health Shreveport's new Center of Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats. The facility is currently under construction.
KSLA
Shreveport launches program to provide free Wi-Fi to residents through partnership with library
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Shreveport will soon have the option of getting free internet service through a new program with the city and Shreve Memorial Library. The program is called Universal Digital Access and provides free Wi-Fi in people’s homes through the libraries using a newly launched city cell network. This will allow people’s who don’t have internet to access the library’s Wi-Fi network from home.
KSLA
Bossier Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 75th anniversary
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Since 1947, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work making sure the Bossier community is a great place to live and work. Now, they’re getting ready to celebrate 75 years of service. Lisa Johnson with the Bossier chamber joined KSLA Tuesday,...
louisianavoice.com
Bossier Parish Police Jury appoints is own members to its parish library board; violation of dual office holding law?
The Bossier Parish Police Jury has descended into the abyss of totalitarian authority and it has done so with no prior notification, with no public comment, and most likely without even understanding he perilous magnitude of its actions. By following the dangerous but inexplicably popular trend of making scapegoats of...
KSLA
Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
KTBS
Shooting at Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred at 7800 Youree Drive at the Towne Oaks South apartment complex in Shreveport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Shreveport Police said one man was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
KSLA
‘Domestic violence is not always blatant’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says more than 35% of Louisiana women and more than 35% of Louisiana men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. This comes as one of Shreveport’s most deadly shootings...
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?
Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
q973radio.com
The Most Annoying Things People in Shreveport Say…
What’s something that only ANNOYING people around the Shreveport-Bossier area say? Reddit came up with 75 different phrases we hate to hear. If you use any of them consistently, you might be an “annoying person.” Here are a few highlights . . . What term or phrase for Shreveport would you add to this list??
Comments / 1