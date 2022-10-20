Read full article on original website
Panthers top Buccaneers 21-3 as defense takes charge
PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers
Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns -- both to Marquise...
Gus Edwards' strong season debut leads Ravens over Browns
Gus Edwards rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in his return and Justin Tucker kicked three field goals to help the Baltimore Ravens defeat the visiting Cleveland Browns 23-20 on Sunday afternoon. Justin Houston had two sacks and a forced fumble and Malik Harrison blocked a late field goal...
Raiders explode behind Josh Jacobs, beat Texans
Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns, and the Las Vegas Raiders stormed back from a sluggish first half to claim a 38-20 victory over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday. Jacobs recorded touchdown runs of 4, 7 and 15 yards in the second half for Las Vegas...
Tempers flare in locker room after Browns lose to Ravens
The moment a team is silent and complacent after a loss is a moment a regime has lost a football team. That time is not right now as, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, yelling and flaring tempers were heard coming from the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Joe Burrow, Bengals use big plays to top Falcons
Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals jumped to a big lead and routed the visiting Atlanta Falcons 35-17 on Sunday. The Bengals (4-3), winners of four of their last five games, featured big plays to score touchdowns on their first four possessions and were never threatened.
Chiefs blast 49ers, spoil Christian McCaffrey's debut
Patrick Mahomes passed for 423 yards and three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs cruised to a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run with 10:43 remaining to give the Chiefs a 35-23 lead. Fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster closed the scoring with a 45-yard TD reception.
