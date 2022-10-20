Read full article on original website
The View fans blast Whoopi Goldberg for ‘gross’ on-air behavior that creator Barbara Walters ‘would have hated’
THE View fans have blasted Whoopi Goldberg for her unacceptable on-air behavior during Thursday’s show. Viewers have insisted that the show’s creator, Barbara Walters, would have hated the moderator’s behavior had she been there on set to see it. As soon as Whoopi sat down at the...
Whoopi Goldberg Gave 'The Talk' Viewers an Update on Barbara Walters
When it comes to the field of journalism, Barbara Walters is considered to be one of the greats. Throughout her seven-decade career, Barbara has been praised for her top-notch interviewing skills and ability to make guests feel comfortable enough to have conversations that are full of substance. Additionally, Barbara made history in 1974 as the first woman to co-host an American news program. Many journalists always make it a point to give Barbara the credit she deserves.
The Scary Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Looking for a New House Outside Montecito
Find out what may have forced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start searching for another home and leave their massive Montecito mansion.
The View fans shocked as Whoopi Goldberg ‘throws co-host under the bus’ in tense moment on live TV
THE View fans are in shock after Whoopi Goldberg called out her co-host in a shady moment on the show on Wednesday. The actress has put Sara Haines on blast for seemingly lying about a specific part of their friendship. During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the hosts discussed the...
Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment
Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
BET
Kanye West Apologizes For His Anti Semitic Tweets, Says It Came From A Place Of “Hurt”
Kanye West is feeling remorseful about his anti-semitic “death con” comments on Twitter and is claiming that his remarks came from a place of “hurt.”. During his appearance on Piers Morgan’s talk show, the rapper shared that he is “sorry” for the people who were offended by his “death con” comment.
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Biggest Betrayal? Ben Affleck 'Blindsided' By Jennifer Lopez After She Clears Out His Prized Motorbike Collection Without Warning
Post-honeymoon, things are quickly beginning to sour for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds are at odds and fighting nonstop over everything from Affleck's smoking to his clothing choices — and now, RadarOnline.com has learned J Lo got rid of her new husband's beloved motorbike collection.The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," dished a source. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Ben's smoking has also become an issue. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," another insider disclosed. "He...
NME
Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”
Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
Meghan Markle launches legal bid to stop Prince Harry being quizzed after being sued over ‘rags to riches’ Oprah story
MEGHAN Markle has launched a legal bid to stop Prince Harry being quizzed after being sued over a "rags to riches" Oprah story. It comes after reports that Samantha Markle was suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation following claims she made in her bombshell Oprah interview last year. In...
Sharon Osbourne Says Meghan Only Talks to Those With 'Certain Bank Balance'
Sharon Osbourne has accused Meghan Markle of only befriending people whose wealth is "over a certain bank balance." The outspoken TV personality, 70, was permanently suspended from CBS's The Talk in 2021 after getting into a heated debate about racism with fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood, stemming from a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex.
netflixjunkie.com
After New Interview, Meghan Markle was Spotted Shopping With Oversized Hat in Montecito
The vicious cycle of the internet lashing and humiliating a world-class entity seems to continue forever. Many personalities across the globe have had their heads under the saw of social media. However, only a few of them have established themselves as victorious each time in the face of disgrace. One of them is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who seems to be a constant target of internet users. But every time she is the one who gets to make the final swing.
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Opens Up About Special Needs Son Jeffrey: 'I Want to Protect Him From Everything'
Sherri Shepherd is opening up about her bond with her son, Jeffrey. The daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her and Jeffrey, writing that every time she's near him, "my heart bursts with joy." "I didn't want to move to NY to...
Shocking History Of James Corden’s Bad Behavior Comes To Light Following NYC Restaurant Ban
More alleged unsettling behavior from James Corden has come to light after he was banned from a SoHo restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned. After being briefly banned by restauranteur Keith McNally for reportedly tearing into staff at the New York City hot spot Balthazar, other accusations against the late-night talk show host have been exposed. A video has emerged showing Corden failing to name any of the cameramen who worked on his show only hours after McNally spoke out about his “abusive” behavior. The clip was taken from a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden...
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Michelle Obama Is A Vision In Lavender Pantsuit As She Takes Over The Big Apple
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The former First Lady, 58, stepped out in a fabulous lavender pantsuit in New York City on Wednesday (September 28). Looking every inch the cover girl queen, Michelle took over the Big Apple in her simple, yet chic ensemble. Meanwhile, hubby Barack and daughters Malia and Sasha are busy taking a trip to the West Coast together.
