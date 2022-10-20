The vicious cycle of the internet lashing and humiliating a world-class entity seems to continue forever. Many personalities across the globe have had their heads under the saw of social media. However, only a few of them have established themselves as victorious each time in the face of disgrace. One of them is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who seems to be a constant target of internet users. But every time she is the one who gets to make the final swing.

MONTECITO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO