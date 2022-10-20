Detectives questioning friends of Staten Island man, 36, dumped at hospital with bullet in chest, source says

Read full article on original website
Woman sought for questioning in connection with alleged Staten Island robbery where victim was stabbed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman sought for questioning in connection with an alleged daytime robbery and unprovoked stabbing in West Brighton. The brazen incident allegedly occurred in front of 1151 Castleton Ave. near Elizabeth Street on Sept....
Cops: Woman, 34, reported missing on South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Tottenville. Laura Lyons, 34, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Amboy Road and Chelsea Street on Friday around 8 a.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD searching for missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Woman sought for questioning in connection with theft of purse from car in Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of a purse from a car in Great Kills Park. The incident was reported on Oct. 8 in the park that has its...
Victim, 36, named in mysterious shooting death on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified a Staten Island man who died of a gunshot wound following a mysterious altercation last week inside a multi-family home on the borough’s South Shore. The deceased, Timothy Gibbs, 36, of Annadale, was pronounced dead Wednesday night at Staten Island University...
Car overturns on property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a car that flipped over on the property of St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School on Monday. The crash occurred around noon on a road off of Hylan Boulevard that leads to an athletic field at the school, located at 5150 Hylan Blvd.
Trial underway in crash that paralyzed former Not Just Bagels owner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly two years after a devastating crash on the borough’s West Shore left a popular Staten Island business owner paralyzed from the neck down, the fate of her former boyfriend — charged in the alleged murder attempt — will be determined by a jury of his peers.
Cops seek tips in reported sledgehammer burglary on North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with a burglary where a suspect allegedly used a sledgehammer to enter a business in Stapleton. The alleged heist was at a store at 175 Targee Street...
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
Cops identify woman, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island; man, 56, arrested in connection with incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified Lahuma Payton, 26, of Mariners Harbor as the woman whose lifeless body was found stuffed in a bin outside a home in Port Richmond. Officers made the horrifying discovery of the partially-dressed woman who was wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic...
Cops: Separate car stops led to seizure of ‘ghost gun’ in Mariners Harbor and firearm in Stapleton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly was caught with a “ghost gun” during a car stop in his home community of Mariners Harbor. Eagle-eyed officers spotted excessive tint on a white, 2016 Honda driven by Erick Garcia of Holland Avenue in the vicinity of Brabant Street and South Avenue on Sunday around 10 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Girl, 14, stabbed on subway train in Manhattan: Report
A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed on a Manhattan subway train Sunday afternoon, the Daily News reported. The teen got into an argument with two girls while on the southbound 1 train heading to the W. 191st St. station in Washington Heights at around 4:10 p.m., the report said.
A brave fight, devastating injuries: Staten Island rallies around EMT, 29, who was hit by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After more than a month in the hospital, FDNY EMT Ashley Diaz is still fighting to recover from traumatic injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car last month in New Dorp. Kevin Diaz, Ashely’s brother, said although Ashley is in good spirits...
Crash on Korean War Veterans Memorial Parkway near Arden Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Parkway near the Arden Avenue exit during the Tuesday morning rush hour. A marked police car, a FDNY ambulance and a damaged silver sedan were spotted on the side of the road. Heavy fog...
10 years later: Remembering 24 Staten Island lives lost in Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 marks 10 years since Hurricane Sandy’s storm surge slammed our shores, causing unparalleled destruction and claiming the lives of 24 Staten Islanders — more victims than any other borough. Some of the victims were found in their homes in...
Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs pop wheelies through red light on busy Staten Island roadway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steer clear of illegal motorized vehicles popping wheelies on Staten Island. A new video submitted to the Advance/SILive.com shows several dirt bikes and ATVs speeding through a red light on Richmond Avenue, traveling southbound at the busy intersection of Rockland Avenue. The video was recorded at 6:23 p.m. on Friday by a Staten Island driver who wishes to remain anonymous.
Cops: 2 men caught taking briefcase out of upscale home in Annadale, 1 had gun in fanny pack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two men were caught brazenly burglarizing homes in an upscale area of Annadale last month, authorities allege. One of the men was armed with a gun and the only item stolen was a briefcase, according to police and the criminal complaint. Robert Waisman, 47, of...
Car flips over on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp during morning rush
STATEN ISLAND, — A car overturned on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp during the Monday morning rush hour. A red Cadillac flipped on its side near Burbank Avenue at the former location for ShopRite. Police and FDNY were at the scene. The SUV was quickly righted by emergency responders.
Staten Island woman becomes activist after loss of son, hosts ‘Seeds of Hope’ event on drug misuse with DA McMahon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of residents gathered at a Great Kills Park Saturday to support an annual event aimed at combatting the borough’s substance abuse crisis. Saturday’s “Sowing Seeds of Hope” was held as a follow up to 2019′s “Walk for Hope.” There was no event during the two interim years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staten Island University Hospital dazzles a crowd of 450 at an autumn ‘New Year’s Eve’ Charity Ball
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — H-a-p-p-y N-e-w Y-e-a-r! While you might think the time to kick off a brand new year is at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, at Staten Island University Hospital’s 140th annual Charity Ball, revelers ushered in the holiday in October with the same glitz, glamour and grandeur good enough for any New Year’s Eve celebration.
