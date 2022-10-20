ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

Three charged in violent home invasion robbery

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired. On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery. The victim stated that a female knocked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Slain Raleigh police officer honored with memorial ride

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sound of revving engines rumbled throughout Raleigh Sunday morning as a procession of motorcycles, jeeps, law enforcement and others joined together to honor a Raleigh Police officer killed during a mass shooting less than two weeks ago. “I’m going to support my brothers through...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

One dead from shooting in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. The shooting occurred along the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, a residential area, around 6:45 p.m. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. They were not identified by Fayetteville police.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

