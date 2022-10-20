Read full article on original website
Related
Man facing murder charge, victim identified in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh police say they have a suspect in custody involving a deadly shooting that took place on Spring Forest Road.
Three charged in violent home invasion robbery
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired. On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery. The victim stated that a female knocked...
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
Fayetteville community still in shock after teen's shooting death: 'We are extremely sadden'
She was a student at 71st High School. Cumberland County Schools.
cbs17
Slain Raleigh police officer honored with memorial ride
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sound of revving engines rumbled throughout Raleigh Sunday morning as a procession of motorcycles, jeeps, law enforcement and others joined together to honor a Raleigh Police officer killed during a mass shooting less than two weeks ago. “I’m going to support my brothers through...
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
20-year-old accused of murder after fatal shooting in North Raleigh
Raleigh Police officers did not locate the victim until about 20 minutes after they arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon.
WRAL
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night. The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
cbs17
Cary police investigating possible arson after apartment fire, officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating a possible arson case after an apartment fire Monday night, officials said. The fire was reported just before 9:35 p.m. at an apartment at 5400 Koster Hill Place, according to Cary police Sgt. Kenric Alexander. A fire caused minor damage to...
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
cbs17
Raleigh man says stray gunfire a concern ‘for years’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man is sharing his concerns about gunfire near his backyard, and it comes just weeks before a Wake County ordinance could change how and where people can shoot in unincorporated areas of the county. Joey Stansbury said he has been reporting stray gunfire...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
cbs17
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
cbs17
SUV crashes through Fort Bragg gate, then into building; 2 taken to hospital
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the...
cbs17
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
WRAL
One dead from shooting in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. The shooting occurred along the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, a residential area, around 6:45 p.m. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. They were not identified by Fayetteville police.
North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns
WHITEVILLE, N.C. — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody...
Comments / 4