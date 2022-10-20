Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Son Looks Just Like Him in Football Senior Night Photos
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's son Ryland looks just like his dad in some new football senior night photos. The pictures were shared by Ryland's mom, Cynthia Hauser, who tagged him in the post and added a hashtag for "football life." Fans of Hauser can check out all the photos below which also include some of Ryland's teammates and the couple's youngest, Steely Rose.
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor Best Known for 'Will & Grace', Reportedly Dead at 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly died in a car crash on Monday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he apparently suffered a medical emergency. He crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Jordan was 67. Jordan is best known for his...
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
November is almost here, and Disney+ is about to give subscribers plenty to be excited about. As October winds to a close, the streamer dropped its complete list of new titles arriving in November 2022, and the list includes dozens of fresh additions. Joining a streaming library that already includes...
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms Big Touring News
Beyoncé is set to take Renaissance on tour. According to Entertainment Tonight, she seemingly confirmed the news at a charity auction held on Saturday night. During the event, Beyoncé reportedly confirmed that there would be a Renaissance world tour in the summer of 2023. Beyoncé acknowledged that there...
I've never left a movie more confused. I don't get 'The Banshees of Inisherin' hype
The best way I can come up with to describe "The Banshees of Inisherin" is ... interesting. But, to be honest, I've never walked out of a movie feeling more confused. The film is a sort of reunion for director Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who worked together on another dark-comedy, "In Bruges" in 2008. ...
'The Mysterious Benedict Society': EP and Showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin on Season 2's Evolution and Diversity in Casting (Exclusive)
Disney+'s magical The Mysterious Benedict Society is returning for Season 2. This time around, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance – the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain's latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new "found family," while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.
'Saw' Actor Officially Reprising Iconic Role in New Movie
Tobin Bell became a modern horror franchise icon through his role as John "Jigsaw" Kramer in each entry of the franchise to date. Now, Bell will officially reprise the role in a new film, tentatively titled Saw X, according to Deadline. Notably, Kramer was killed off early in the series but appeared in flashback sequences in the subsequent films.
Glen Powell Is Working on a Very Special Movie After 'Top Gun: Maverick' Success
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell reunited with his Everybody Wants Some!! director Richard Linklater last week to begin work on his next movie. Powell will star in Hitman, which he co-wrote with the Boyhood filmmaker. The movie is now in production in New Orleans. Powell shared a photo from...
Amazon Prime Cancels Groundbreaking Dramedy Series After Just One Season
Amazon Prime Video's won't get a second season. The eight-episode series premiered in Jan. 2022 and centered on people living on the autism spectrum. The show was favored by viewers, and received a 90 percent average rating and a 98 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As We See It is based on the Israeli scripted format On The Spectrum, created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. The show followed Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.
New Netflix Halloween Movie Dominating the Charts Week of Its Release
Spooky season is in full swing, so it comes as little surprise that a new Halloween movie is dominating the Netflix streaming charts. Arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, Oct. 14, and bringing a bit of spooky magic to the mix, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is enjoying plenty of success, so much so that it has climbed to the top of the Top 10.
Vanessa Hudgens Taunts Fans With Montage of Snaps From Shaqtoberfest
Vanessa Hudgens appears to be totally embracing the Halloween season as she and her pals recently took a trip to the Shaqtoberfest Halloween Festival. The actress, 33, shared a montage of photos and videos on Instagram as she reflected on the wild night–which looked to be filled with rides, games, and spooks!
Wardrobe Breakdown: Tamara Smart At ‘Wendell & Wild’ Premiere In L.A.
On Friday, October 21, 2022 British Actress Tamara Smart made a red carpet appearance at Netflix’s ‘WENDELL & WILD’ Los Angeles premiere at the Animation is Film Festival. Tamara plays Siobhan in the animation film that streamed on Netflix yesterday! It’s about two devious demon brothers Wendell and Wild that have to face their arch-enemy with the help of the num sister Helly, who is notorious for expelling demons. However, the brothers are not only plagued by her but also by her altar boys.
Stars Celebrate Halloween
The nurse is In! The rapper shares a pic of her in nurse costume just in time for Halloween on Sept. 22. “But if you had regular hands, you'd be like everyone else.” The newly married couple dresses up in a couples costume as Edward Scissorhands and Kim on Oct. 22.
