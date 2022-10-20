Most injured Steelers back to full practice

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Kenny Pickett remains a full participant at practice as Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada the latest to say he looks good in workouts. Also dealing with a concussion and practicing full for a second consecutive day-tight end Pat Freiermuth and corner Levi Wallace .

A number of other players also returned to full practice

· Corners Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

· Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

· DTs Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and Chris Wormley (ankle)

· OL Mason Cole (foot/ankle) and James Daniels (ankle)

Limited at practice Thursday-corner James Pierre (hip)

Did not practice -Cam Heyward (day off) and WR Steven Sims (hamstring)

Canada called Freiermuth their ‘biggest target’ and called him an impact on offense than can help the other receivers. The tight end is tied for third on the team with 20 receptions, also third with 235 yards and second in yards per catch 11.8.

“He’s one of our biggest weapons, if not our biggest,” said TE Zach Gentry. “It’s going to be huge for our offense to get him back, especially if they get up in two-man. He’s going to attract some eyes and open up some other guys too.”

“Pat is a huge threat for us and a huge weapon for us,” said Steelers tackle Dan Moore. “He makes our offense more versatile. He’s a huge asset. Having him back is a huge plus.”

Kazee practice

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee returned to practice Thursday, but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. The Steelers have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster or lose him for the season to IR. Kazee suffered a wrist injury in the preseason game against the Lions that needed surgery.

Kazee started 15 games and played in all 17 at free safety for the Cowboys last season with a pair of interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and 52 tackles.