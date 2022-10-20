ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

247Sports

Oregon State's Top Performers vs Colorado

A blowout 42-9 victory over Colorado on Saturday made the Oregon State football team bowl eligible at the two-thirds mark of the 2022 season, giving the Beavers win number six before they hit their bye week. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at the team's most outstanding players...
CORVALLIS, OR
buffzone.com

Colorado football: Buffs fighting, clinging to hope amid struggles

The result on Saturday night was all too familiar for the 2022 Colorado football team. For some of the Buffaloes, however, it felt different. A 42-9 loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., was every bit as ugly on the scoreboard as the five losses CU had to start its season. It just didn’t feel as hopeless to some of the Buffs.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Oregon secures best odds to win Pac-12 title game after beating UCLA

Oregon's odds of winning the Pac-12 title game are the highest of the season, sitting at +125, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. Heading into this week's matchup against No. 12 UCLA, Oregon's odds of winning the title game was +160. The next highest team was the aforementioned Bruins, sitting at +190. With USC's loss, they fell to third in odds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA

Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon State vs Colorado Postgame Press Conference

The Oregon State football team crossed the bowl eligibility threshold on October 22nd as it picked up win number six on the 2022 campaign. A 42-9 drubbing of Colorado gave the Beavers their third consecutive victory entering the bye week. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Photos from Oregon's top 10 victory over UCLA

Oregon picked up its sixth win of the 2022 season with a 45-30 home blasting of No. 9 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory.com photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild were on hand to capture the action.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986

Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours

In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022

A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
EUGENE, OR

