247Sports
Oregon State's Top Performers vs Colorado
A blowout 42-9 victory over Colorado on Saturday made the Oregon State football team bowl eligible at the two-thirds mark of the 2022 season, giving the Beavers win number six before they hit their bye week. Every week at BeaverBlitz, we take a look at the team's most outstanding players...
buffzone.com
Colorado football: Buffs fighting, clinging to hope amid struggles
The result on Saturday night was all too familiar for the 2022 Colorado football team. For some of the Buffaloes, however, it felt different. A 42-9 loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., was every bit as ugly on the scoreboard as the five losses CU had to start its season. It just didn’t feel as hopeless to some of the Buffs.
247Sports
Oregon secures best odds to win Pac-12 title game after beating UCLA
Oregon's odds of winning the Pac-12 title game are the highest of the season, sitting at +125, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. Heading into this week's matchup against No. 12 UCLA, Oregon's odds of winning the title game was +160. The next highest team was the aforementioned Bruins, sitting at +190. With USC's loss, they fell to third in odds.
247Sports
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
247Sports
WATCH: Oregon State vs Colorado Postgame Press Conference
The Oregon State football team crossed the bowl eligibility threshold on October 22nd as it picked up win number six on the 2022 campaign. A 42-9 drubbing of Colorado gave the Beavers their third consecutive victory entering the bye week. After the score went final, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and...
247Sports
Photos from Oregon's top 10 victory over UCLA
Oregon picked up its sixth win of the 2022 season with a 45-30 home blasting of No. 9 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory.com photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild were on hand to capture the action.
Buffaloes do not find much joy in Corvallis, lose to Beavers by 33 points
Mike Sanford's honeymoon as the interim head coach at Colorado ended in Corvallis on Saturday. A week after defeating Cal at home in overtime, the Buffaloes were outgained 472-290 and outscored 42-9 at Oregon State...
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
247Sports
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
Oregon State University researcher develops possible new 'universal' COVID-19 treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — Building on years of research prior to the pandemic, medicine and technology advanced under the pressures of COVID-19. Now, new research from Oregon State University could be a "universal" means of treating the virus — while also aiding in the fight against other illnesses. "This...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
klcc.org
Oregon’s 4th District will elect new representative for first time since 1986
Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
