Oregon's Fourth District includes the college towns of Eugene and Corvallis and a vast rural swath of the southwest corner of the state. Open seats are rare in this part of the state. In fact, there’s no incumbent on the ballot this year for just the fourth time since the district was created in the 1940’s. But with Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio calling it quits after 36 years, the Fourth District is very much in play this time around.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO